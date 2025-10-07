Renowned wine producer unveils game-changing update to its products: 'Offers practical advantages'

This innovation is a step in the right direction.

ThePackHub reported that renowned Australian wine producer Brown Brothers recently unveiled a limited-edition aluminum bottle for its Prosecco.

The introduction of an aluminum bottle for sparkling wine marks a first for the nation, and this move is another step forward in the company's commitment to sustainability.

Brown Brothers collaborated with CCL Industries, a global packaging specialist, on the development of its aluminum packaging over the course of two years.

The new bottle is not only 40% lighter than typical glass wine bottles, but also fully recyclable, meaning it produces less carbon pollution during transportation and avoids ending up in a landfill. Additionally, as there's no need for labeling or sleeves, the bottle is an example of a packaging model that involves minimal waste.

With the overall sustainability of Brown Brothers' aluminum bottle, the packaging innovation takes things a step forward in the global sustainability goal of reducing the amount of pollution that causes heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere and overheats the planet.

As this packaging model avoids plastics created from dirty fuels, it additionally ensures that fewer microplastics are released into the natural environment, thus protecting communities from health issues related to these tiny particles.

Best of all, while the sustainability of the bottle will help keep the environment clean for local communities, the bottle's lighter weight and durability make it extremely well-suited to events taking place outdoors, where having a more portable and shatter-resistant wine bottles make enjoying the event easier.

As the Membership Manager at ThePackHub, Zac Jenkins, explained in ThePackHub's release, "The use of aluminium bottles offers practical advantages in weight reduction, shatter resistance, and recyclability, supported by established printing and shaping technologies."

While it's unclear how long this particular bottle will be around, as it is limited-edition, this innovation is a step in the right direction and one that could spread to other types of wine.

CCL Industries certainly has hope that it will, as the company told PKN that it believes the potential for more aluminum in the wines and spirits market is strong.

