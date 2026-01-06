Residents divided over proposed nuclear construction plans: 'Where is the waste going to be stored?

If approved, the construction would likely begin sometime in 2027.

A proposed nuclear facility in Brigham City, Utah, has sparked debate among residents over its potential risks and benefits, KUTV reported.

The project would feature an educational hub and production site, with construction possibly starting by 2027. Completion is expected in the early 2030s, but the announcement has prompted mixed reactions from nearby residents.

Local opinions varied. Some residents felt comfortable with the plan, while others wanted more answers before moving forward.

Nuclear power occupies a complicated space in clean energy discussions. Plants generate electricity without releasing carbon into the atmosphere during operation, making them a potential tool for reducing pollution from the power sector.

They provide consistent, reliable energy that can complement solar and wind sources when those are less productive. This reliability appeals to communities that want a stable power supply.

Nuclear facilities also generate radioactive waste that remains hazardous for thousands of years. Storing and disposing of this material poses ongoing challenges, namely that safety incidents, though rare, can have severe consequences.

The technology also requires massive upfront investment and entails lengthy construction timelines, which can strain budgets and delay the realization of nuclear energy's benefits.

Robert Bennett, a resident of Brigham City with experience in the aerospace industry, expressed confidence in the project.

"I don't have a problem with it," Bennett said. "I played with a lot more dangerous stuff than they have out there, so I'm not really concerned about it."

Dr. Brian Moench, president of Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment, took a different stance, posing a series of questions about the proposal.

"Where's the water going to come from? What sort of safety zone are they going to establish? What sort of evacuation plan do they have? How large of an area are we talking about? What kind of system are we using? Where is the waste going to be stored?" he asked.

As this project advances, community members will likely continue pushing for clarity on these unanswered questions.

