New report predicts incoming blow to national economy: 'A painful reality the region needs to wake up to'

"A severe impact on GDP growth in the coming years."

by Joseph Clark
A report from Christian Aid projects that Brazil could see a 33.1% hit to its GDP growth by 2100 if global temperatures rise by 2.9°C.

Photo Credit: iStock

A new study warns that Brazil, the host of the upcoming COP30 climate summit, is facing a massive economic hit from our planet's overheating.

According to the Church Times, a report from Christian Aid projects that Brazil could see a 33.1% hit to its GDP growth by 2100 if the world stays on its current path. That path would see global temperatures rise by 2.9°C.

Mariana Paoli of Christian Aid put it bluntly: "Climate change is not just an environmental crisis, it's an economic crisis, too. The economic toll of climate change across Brazil and South America is a painful reality the region needs to wake up to. From the Amazon basin to the Andean highlands, rising temperatures are going to have a severe impact on GDP growth in the coming years."

This isn't some far-off projection. The economic fallout is already at our front door. A Columbia Climate School report noted that climate disasters have already cost North America $415 billion in just three years. That same report warns that if temperatures keep rising, the U.S. alone could face $520 billion in costs every year.

So, what's the good news here? These staggering costs are exactly why a global push for real solutions is accelerating, and it's helpful to explore these critical issues.

It's not all bad news. In Iceland, one project is drilling to tap into "supercritical" fluid for geothermal energy, a source that could be three to four times more powerful. In Korea, scientists are making magnets for EV motors and wind turbines more efficient. Other researchers are studying how plants naturally share genes, which could help vital crops like wheat adapt.

"This report shows that the economic cost of inaction is staggering," Paoli said. "But the opportunity to build a fairer, greener economy is within reach if countries wake up and take action."

