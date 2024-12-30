Brazil announces controversial new plan that could drastically change the meat industry: 'People want to know'

Brazil will track every cow from birth to market by 2032, making it easier for shoppers to know exactly where their beef comes from and how it was raised, according to Mongabay.

The tracking system will launch in 2027, helping Brazil, the world's biggest beef exporter, show international buyers that its cattle aren't linked to forest clearing. This matters because forests naturally remove heat-trapping gases from the air, protecting local communities and the planet.

This change brings good news for both people and nature. Shoppers will get clearer information about their food. Farmers who protect forests will have proof they're doing the right thing. And preserved forests mean cleaner air and water for everyone.

"We are not running away from our responsibility," said Carlos Fávaro, Brazil's agriculture minister. "It's legitimate that people want to know the origin and how the animal was raised before reaching the consumer."

The push for this tracking comes partly from major buyers such as China and the European Union, as there is growing international interest in food transparency. New European rules — set to start in late 2025 — require proof that imported goods aren't contributing to recent forest clearing.

But making changes isn't simple.

"Tracing beef will expose what's been hidden under the rug," said Marina Guyot, director of public policy at environmental group Imaflora. "But exclusion, the most immediate and practical approach in business, doesn't address the environmental issue. It only drives things into illegality, into parallel markets, without helping producers reach environment compliance."

Roughly 70% of Brazil's beef stays in the country, while China buys 45% of exports and Europe takes 5%. Between 2016 and 2020, Brazil's beef exports rose by 60%. Now, this tracking system offers a path toward ensuring growth happens responsibly, with benefits flowing to small farmers and forest protection.

Recent trade talks between Brazil and China have included discussions about individual animal tracking for health monitoring. Once that system is in place, social and environmental tracking becomes a natural next step toward a better food system for all.

