Video reveals stunning details about NFL owner's $250 million megayacht: 'This blows my mind'

"Yet taxpayers pay for the stadiums."

A TikTok has sparked backlash online after the creator broke down the staggering cost of a billionaire's superyacht and who may be helping to pay for it.

The video, posted by Waldman Media (@waldmanmedia), earned thousands of likes as viewers reacted to what many saw as an extreme example of wealth and waste.

#megayacht #dallascowboys ♬ original sound - Waldman Media @waldmanmedia Does he deserve it?🤔 Jerry Jones, the billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys NFL franchise, operates one of the world's most impressive luxury megayachts named Bravo Eugenia, honoring his wife Gene Jones. This 357-foot superyacht was built by Dutch shipyard Oceanco and delivered in 2018, featuring cutting-edge naval architecture and marine engineering. The vessel boasts twin MTU diesel engines, advanced stabilization systems, and accommodates up to 14 guests in seven luxury staterooms plus crew quarters for 30 personnel. Bravo Eugenia includes amenities like a helipad, beach club, infinity pool, spa facilities, and multiple entertainment decks. The yacht's exterior design came from Nuvolari Lenard while Reymond Langton designed the opulent interior spaces. Jones frequently uses this flagship vessel for Caribbean cruising, Mediterranean voyages, and hosting exclusive events. The superyacht represents the intersection of nautical luxury, high-net-worth lifestyle, and professional sports ownership. With its sophisticated navigation systems, satellite communications, and tender garage housing multiple watercraft, Bravo Eugenia exemplifies contemporary megayacht construction and the lifestyle associated with America's wealthiest sports franchise owners in modern maritime luxury culture. Incredible footage by @Michael Yachts , @yachts.mp4 @Charlysph @Burgess #superyacht

The video focused on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and his 357-foot yacht, the Bravo Eugenia.

"This blows my mind," said the TikToker. "Every time you watch the Dallas Cowboys play, you're helping pay for this yacht."

As footage of the massive vessel fills the screen, he explained how Jones purchased the yacht in 2018 for roughly $250 million and how much it costs just to keep it operational.

The yacht features multiple decks, a spa, a gym, a movie theater, and even an elevator. It sleeps 14 guests across seven staterooms and requires a crew of 30 people. Powered by twin diesel engines, it cruises at 18 knots.

The most jaw-dropping detail is the daily price tag. Keeping the yacht afloat costs an estimated $68,493 every single day, whether it's in use or not.

Beyond the shock factor, the video highlights broader concerns around environmental impact. Superyachts are among the most carbon-intensive leisure vehicles in the world, consuming massive amounts of fuel and resources.

Superyachts carry an enormous environmental price. The world's roughly 6,000 superyachts are extreme polluters, with the top 300 alone spewing about 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.

This isn't an unusual story in the sports world, with Buffalo Bills fans upset that their billionaire owner splashed out on a $100 million yacht while taxpayers put nearly $1 billion into that team's new stadium.

Commenters did not hold back. One wrote, "I used a coupon for bread this morning."

Another added: "Idk why people worship this stuff like it's so amazing. Who cares?"

A third pointed out, "Yet taxpayers pay for the stadiums."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.