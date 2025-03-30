Gas company launches new initiative that will have big impacts for drivers — here's what's happening

This new development marks the beginning of a nationwide network.

Charging your electric vehicle in the Sunshine State just got a whole lot easier.

BP recently launched its first major electric vehicle charging hub along the busy I-95 corridor in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Green Car Reports. This new development marks the beginning of a nationwide network that combines ultrafast charging with the comfort and convenience travelers expect on long journeys.

The new charging station features six CCS DC fast chargers and 12 total bays, offering impressive 400-kilowatt charging capability. This power level allows compatible electric vehicles to add significant range in just minutes, making EV road trips more practical and convenient than ever before.

BP acquired TravelCenters of America (TA) in 2023, creating the perfect partnership to offer EV drivers the same comfortable rest stops that traditional car and truck drivers have long enjoyed.

This Jacksonville location is just the beginning of BP's ambitious charging network expansion. The company plans to create more than 40 similar hubs at TA locations across major highway routes. BP Pulse, the company's charging division, currently operates 31 U.S. locations but intends to grow that number to over 100 nationwide.

Recent studies show that while Americans don't necessarily expect EVs to charge as quickly as gas tanks fill, they do prioritize access to pleasant amenities during charging stops — and the TA travel centers are aiming to provide both.

The travel center charging trend continues to grow, as Love's also announced in 2024 that all of its future travel stops will include EV chargers. Both Walmart and Sam's Club are also working to build EV charging stations at thousands of locations around the country by 2030.

This infrastructure growth provides more charging options while reducing air pollution across America's highways. For EV owners and potential buyers, BP's expansion offers practical benefits like reduced range anxiety, more convenient road trip planning, and access to comfortable facilities during necessary charging stops. The 400-kW charging capacity means significantly shorter wait times compared to older charging stations, turning what was once a barrier to EV adoption into a manageable rest break along the way.

This network also makes electric vehicles a viable option for more Americans, regardless of travel needs. As these charging hubs expand across major travel routes, they'll reduce transportation-related carbon pollution by supporting the transition away from gas-powered vehicles, improving air quality in communities nationwide.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.