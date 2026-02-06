Boston announces historic, city-wide energy upgrade that could become an American standard: 'Turn the Charles River into a renewable energy resource'

While not on the same scale as a massive city, the tech can improve your home's energy efficiency and lower your energy bills.

The city of Boston, Massachusetts, is looking to tap into the nearby Charles River in order to generate a low-carbon and low-cost heat source.

As reported by Canary Media, Boston's historic steam heating network is undergoing a major transformation by Vicinity Energy. The company is in the process of replacing gas with electric boilers and large-scale heat pumps that draw warmth from the Charles River. The appliances will heat millions of square feet of the city's buildings.

The project is looking to significantly cut down on air pollution in the city and create a model for urban decarbonization that uses existing infrastructure.

"That project was greenlit this summertime," Vicinity Energy CEO Kevin Hagerty told Canary Media. "We're anticipating that being completed midway through 2028. We'll turn the heat pump on and turn the Charles River into a renewable energy resource."





While not on the same scale as a massive city, heat pumps can improve your home's energy efficiency and lower your energy bills.

Check out TCD's HVAC Explorer to get a better idea of what an HVAC installation might look like for you and your home. You can also find competitive pricing options that can help you potentially save up to 50% on your energy bill.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Installing a brand new HVAC system might sound like a major project. But there are plenty of options to make the process as easy as possible.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99 a month and even include 12 years of free maintenance.

Pairing electric appliances, like efficient HVACs, with solar panels can help lower your bills even more. TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to find the best solar system for your home and budget, saving you up to $10,000 on installations.

Download the free Palmetto Home app to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home improvements by completing an assortment of energy-saving challenges. The app also makes it easy to track and manage your home's energy use, helping you improve your home's efficiency and save even more money.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.