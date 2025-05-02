Outraged onlookers call out massive yacht on display along popular coastline: 'In this economy?'

Lavish yacht displays seem to be all the rage with the wealthy. One Reddit user posted a photo in the r/florida subreddit of one such display they came across in Miami.

They titled the photo, "IGY Super Yacht Haven, Miami boat show."

Photo Credit: Reddit

IGY Marinas' Super Yacht Haven in Miami is home to 50 superyacht berths and provides a wealth of amenities and services for those docking with them.

In the Redditor's photo, an incredibly massive superyacht with the word "BOLD" on the side sits docked, with the bow of a second boat in the foreground. BOLD appears to be a 279-foot-long superyacht that houses a dance floor, a jacuzzi, and a helipad.

While a couple of Reddit users found the yacht unique, others were far less impressed. One said, "Stop worshiping billionaires. They buy this s*** with tax refunds."

Yachts like BOLD aren't only symbols of wealth and status or something many find wastefully expensive. These large vessels also have a negative impact on the environment in numerous ways.

While superyachts may be limited in number, as only 6,000 or so currently exist, the top 300 superyachts alone create approximately 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year. Carbon dioxide is a significant contributor to heat-trapping atmospheric gases that cause the planet to warm.

These massive vessels are responsible for many other kinds of pollution, too. Wastewater from these boats is released into the ocean, which can have a negative impact on marine life. Superyachts cause a significant amount of light and noise pollution, as well, which disturbs marine life and people alike.

Plus, these kinds of boats tend to generate a lot of food and plastic waste when in use and are notorious for being huge gas guzzlers. Many yachts are made with non-renewable materials that consume precious resources, too.

Overall, superyachts like the BOLD have an oversized impact on the environment, one that affects humans negatively via extreme weather events and health issues.

For many people, though, the ostentatious display of wealth that superyachts provide is enough reason to dislike them. As one Reddit user commented, "In this economy?!"

