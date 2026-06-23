BMW is opening i3 orders months early in Germany as demand for its 440-mile EV spikes

"Nice to see a high-performance, reasonably sized sedan instead of yet another gargantuan SUV."

BMW has made its next all-electric sedan available to order in Germany sooner than expected after receiving "high levels" of interest, Electrek reported.

What's happening?

According to Automobilwoche, as cited by Electrek, BMW began accepting German orders for the i3 "First Edition" on June 18 rather than waiting for the fall as initially planned.

The expedited timeline does not appear to have changed production plans. Electrek said BMW still intends to start assembly in August in Munich, and fall deliveries remain the target.

The i3 50 xDrive "First Edition" has a range of up to 563 miles under WLTP, or an EPA-estimated range of approximately 440 miles, according to Electrek. Features include a 22 kW AC Charging Professional (providing faster charging), a Harman Kardon sound system, and three-zone climate control.

Why does it matter?

A move like this suggests BMW sees momentum in premium EVs, even as competition intensifies — especially from China, where domestic brands such as BYD have put pressure on legacy automakers.

A longer-range EV with quicker charging could also help address two of the biggest concerns about switching to electric: range anxiety and charging time.

If BMW's estimates hold up in real-world driving, the i3 could give shoppers a strong alternative to gas-powered luxury sedans.

EVs can also deliver major everyday savings. Owners typically spend less on fuel by charging rather than paying at the pump, and electric vehicles generally require less routine maintenance because they do not require oil changes and have fewer moving parts than combustion-engine cars.

EVs do not produce tailpipe emissions, thereby reducing air pollution associated with gas-powered driving.

What are people saying?

BMW's sales boss, Jochen Goller, was optimistic, saying, per Electrek, "We can already tell from the high level of interest in this model that it will be very well received by our customers."

Many Electrek readers also reacted to the news with anticipation.

"Nice to see a high-performance, reasonably sized sedan instead of yet another gargantuan SUV. Hope it sells well in the USA," one commenter remarked.

"Funny how I used to think I'd never own a BMW, but see this as quite possible," another said.

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