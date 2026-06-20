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BYD's 5-minute EV chargers are reportedly coming to Canada before its cars do

"That's how you do infrastructure."

by Matt Kathers
Two teal electric cars parked at a charging station with the words "BYD Flash" on it, surrounded by greenery.

Photo Credit: BYD

Canada could welcome the newest stage in EV charging before the vehicles designed for it actually go on sale. 

Chinese EV company BYD Auto is set to launch its ultra-fast "flash charging" setup well ahead of any local launch of its own cars, according to Electrek and Carscoops

What's happening?

BYD's new system could reach 1,500 kilowatts, enough to refill many electric vehicle batteries in about five minutes. At that speed, charging would feel much like the kind of quick stop drivers are used to at gas stations.

However, the evidence to support this theory appears to only be a job listing rather than a formal launch plan, Reddit users pointed out.

If the project moves ahead, it would fit into a larger shift toward high-voltage, ultra-fast charging that shrinks the convenience gap between EVs and gas cars.

Why does it matter?

Charging speed remains one of the biggest sticking points for would-be EV buyers. Even drivers attracted by low fuel and maintenance costs worry about how long they will spend plugged in during road trips or on busy days.

If five-minute charging becomes widely available, it could all but eliminate range anxiety and make EV ownership more practical for people who cannot charge at home. Faster charging could also help public stations serve more drivers in less time, easing congestion at popular sites.

When an automaker is willing to invest in charging infrastructure before launching vehicles in a new country, it suggests the company sees demand and understands that its vehicles are not enough.

"That's how you do infrastructure," as one Reddit commenter put it.

What's being done?

Because the report is tied to a nebulous job posting, key details — including timing, locations, pricing, and charger compatibility — were unavailable.

Automakers and charging companies are racing to make charging faster, easier, and more widely available. More competition in that space could eventually mean better station coverage and shorter waits for drivers.

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