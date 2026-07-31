BMW expands fire-risk recall to over 318,000 vehicles after 2 earlier fixes failed

A starter defect can potentially strand someone on the way to work, school pickup, or a medical appointment.

BMW is widening a major recall because the company's previous repair efforts did not solve the problem, as Kelley Blue Book reported.

The expanded action now covers 318,495 late-model cars and SUVs after concerns persisted that the starter could trigger an engine fire, making for a frustrating turn for owners who may have believed the matter was already fixed.

What's happening?

The broadened recall reaches vehicles from the 2021 through 2026 model years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently disclosed the move after BMW's prior fixes failed to fully correct the defect.

NHTSA said in the safety recall report that the issue stems from "unexpected wear" in the starter, which could lead to "a fire happening on start-up or during operation."

BMW has addressed this problem more than once. As Kelley Blue Book noted, the automaker issued one recall in October 2025, and another in February 2026, yet the defect remained unresolved. This latest action adds model years and applies to certain vehicles produced from Dec. 14, 2020, through April 30, 2025.

Among the affected vehicles are 270 examples of the 2023-2024 Toyota Supra, a model co-developed with BMW, along with several BMW lines. Those include the 2 Series Coupe (2022-2025), 3 Series (2023-2024), several 4 Series versions from 2023-2024, 5 Series (2021-2023), X3 (2021-2024), X4 (2021-2025), and Z4 (2022-2026).

BMW said it knows of no crashes or injuries connected to the defect.

Why does it matter?

Repeat recalls like this can be more than an inconvenience. A starter defect can leave a car unable to start, potentially stranding someone on the way to work, school pickup, or a medical appointment. In the worst-case scenario, a fire risk raises the stakes far beyond a delayed commute.

The recall affects relatively new vehicles. Owners may have to watch for notices, schedule service, and rearrange plans around a problem they did not create.

The car industry is currently rife with recalls, which undermines some faith in the quality of new vehicles. It only adds frustration when a supposed fix fails to remedy the problem.

What's being done?

To address the issue, BMW says dealers will install a redesigned starter at no cost to owners. Notification letters are expected to be mailed by Aug. 28.

BMW owners can call customer service at 1-800-525-7417, while Toyota Supra owners can contact Toyota at 1-800-331-4331.

Owners of these vehicles can also check if their vehicle is affected on the NHTSA's website.

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