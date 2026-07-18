BMW recalls 29,000 cars over engine fire risk, warns owners to park outside

It also puts the burden on consumers to manage the consequences of a defect they did not cause.

A fire-related recall is now impacting more than 29,000 BMW plug-in hybrid sedans. Owners of these vehicles are now also being told to reconsider where they park.

What happened?

The automaker says a corrosion problem involving the engine starter relay has prompted the recall of more than 29,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles. If that component deteriorates, it could overheat, short-circuit, and raise the chance of a fire.

The affected group, according to Cars.com, includes certain 2016-18 BMW 330e sedans, 2018-20 BMW 530e sedans, and 2017-19 BMW 740Le sedans.

Until the defect is repaired, BMW is instructing owners not to keep the vehicles in garages or near buildings. That means people who usually park in enclosed spaces or close to their homes may need to change their routines right away.

Anyone seeking more information before formal notices arrive can contact BMW or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's vehicle safety hotline.

Why does it matter?

A recall tied to fire risk is more than a technical problem. It can quickly disrupt daily routines, especially for people living in apartments, dense neighborhoods, or areas with severe weather, where parking away from buildings may not be simple.

That inconvenience may be especially frustrating for plug-in hybrid drivers, since these vehicles are often marketed as practical lower-emission options that offer fuel savings without sacrificing flexibility.

When a major automaker issues a warning like this, it can also shake consumer confidence in the reliability people expect when making such a significant purchase.

And because the issue involves possible short-circuiting, it is not the kind of defect drivers should ignore or put off addressing.

What's being done?

BMW says dealers will remedy the problem by replacing the engine starter, and owners will not be charged for the work.

And according to the recall notice, "owner notification letters are expected to be mailed August 28, 2026… Vehicle Identification Numbers involved in this recall will become searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning August 28, 2026."



But for now, BMW's temporary instructions are to keep potentially impacted vehicles parked outdoors and away from structures until the repairs have been completed.

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