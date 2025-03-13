Major companies share groundbreaking plans for the future of energy: 'We see exciting opportunities'

Both AI and crypto have the potential to be an economic boon.

Two major companies have revealed they are teaming up to address one of the most pressing energy issues of today.

Fuel-cell maker Bloom Energy announced in a press release that it is partnering with equipment manufacturer Chart Industries to produce low-carbon energy. The collaborators anticipate their always-on solution could help power data centers — which are increasingly in demand with the emergence of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

Both AI and crypto have the potential to be an economic boon. However, the International Energy Agency projects data centers could consume as much energy as Japan by 2026, making it "crucial to moderate the surge in energy consumption from data centers."

The IEA also calls for updated regulations to ensure responsible use and the development of efficiency-boosting tech, as the power-hungry centers can be disruptively loud and stress electrical grids — not to mention most grids are still heavily dependent on polluting dirty fuels.

Fortunately, researchers have already made progress toward more efficient centers, and the collaboration between Bloom Energy and Chart Industries could introduce a less polluting energy solution via carbon capture and utilization.

In order to limit the dangerous effects of planetary warming, the scientific community overwhelmingly agrees that phasing out dirty fuels is the best course of action. In the meantime, carbon capture can be an effective complementary tool, but its high cost is one downside. This partnership addresses that carbon-capture issue and takes it a step further.

Chart will capture Bloom's "high-purity" carbon dioxide, and Bloom will convert the concentrated stream into power with its proprietary high-temperature fuel-cell technology that doesn't require combustion, per the release.

"Our partnership with Chart aims to demonstrate that cost-effective, onsite baseload power from natural gas with carbon capture is feasible at scale," said Bloom founder, chair, and CEO KR Sridhar. "For energy-intensive industries like data centers and large manufacturers, this will provide a path to reliable, scalable power while significantly reducing carbon emissions."

"We are excited to bring this expertise to Bloom and their unique platform which is capable of not just producing reliable power but also a concentrated CO2 stream," added Chart CEO Jill Evanko. "We see exciting opportunities for our partnership in both sequestration and utilization markets."

