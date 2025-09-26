Customer outraged by appliance manufacturer's actions after product recall: 'I'm shocked no one is talking about this'

When BlendJet issued a recall in 2023, the company informed owners of its malfunctioning blenders that they would need to intentionally destroy a certain component of the product and provide photographic evidence of this to qualify for a replacement. According to August reporting from Utah station KSL-TV, owners were also asked to dispose of the blender's base, told they would receive a new one.

TikToker Louise (@ludiclouise) provided the photo of a cut O-ring, but is still waiting on a replacement almost two years later. And Louise isn't alone — others never received their replacements, according to KSL.

"I'm shocked no one is talking about this," Louise said at the start of a short video on the subject.

BlendJet failed to provide replacement parts to countless customers. The company has since gone out of business, and the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission updated the recall notice to indicate that the replacement option is no longer available.

This ostensibly leaves numerous blenders unusable and potentially bound for landfills. The products were recalled after reports that some were catching fire, so they shouldn't continue to be used, and the company had consumers destroy the blenders on purpose anyway.

It comes at a time when e-waste is surging five times faster than e-waste recycling, according to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research. UNITAR's report indicates that e-waste could hit 82 million metric tons by 2030.

The waste is staggering, and the BlendJets of the world are only contributing to the problem, not only by selling hazardous products but also by failing to restore them for continued use.

Meanwhile, a portion of the electronics industry is shifting to a circular economy, recycling e-waste and reusing components in newer devices. A shift in consumer habits can help too.

Consumers can reduce e-waste in a number of ways, including being slower to upgrade to new appliances and prioritizing using products for longer periods. They can also shop secondhand whenever possible. You can even make money off old electronics by reselling rather than trashing them.

