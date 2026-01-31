K-pop stars spark backlash after concerning behavior comes to light: 'It's all just hypocrisy'

Making environmentally conscious choices like switching from plastic to glass or paper straws has become increasingly common, especially as more businesses make those changes over time. But people often feel that these changes are symbolic rather than actually impactful.

A good example of this double standard is when it comes to celebrities and their private jet use. In a post in the subreddit r/BLACKPINKSNARK, one Redditor wrote, "Paper straws for blinks, private jets for blackpink," arguing that the group's travel habits contradict their public environmental image.

According to the post, a short private jet flight can release 2-4 tons of carbon dioxide, while longer international trips can reach "20-30 tons." The user compared those figures to the annual pollution of an average driver, saying the impact is far greater than what most people produce in a year.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The post also questioned why fans are encouraged to accept lifestyle changes to help the environment, while celebrities continue high-pollution lifestyles. For example, the internet has repeatedly called out Kylie Jenner for her private-jet habits, yet an everyday consumer can feel irresponsible for just sitting in an idle gas-powered car.

"It's all just hypocrisy really, just like some other celebs who are all for the environment and now take private jets and hangout with their billionaire friends in their private yachts," one commenter responded in the post's thread.

Accusations like this often fall under the broader issue of greenwashing. Misleading environmental claims happen when companies promote eco-friendly images, oftentimes for marketing purposes, while continuing harmful practices. Even vague sustainability messaging without real action can make environmental progress harder to measure.

That's why it's important to learn how to spot greenwashing while supporting green companies and brand initiatives. Although it can feel like you are swimming against the current, it's also still important to reduce your environmental impact where you can by upgrading to an electric vehicle and traveling more consciously. Individual changes can still stand strong in the midst of industry unaccountability in the long run.

Commenters weren't just criticizing BLACKPINK's travel choices, but the contract between public image and private behavior.

"I know many celebrities pretend to care but it gets to a point. There are consequences and the 'common' people are the ones facing the consequences when it's not even us who do most of the damage," one Reddit user wrote under the OP's post.

"Honestly I wouldn't care as much if they didn't appoint themselves spokespeople for the environment. It's the hypocrisy more than anything," another added, emphasizing the hypocrisy of it all.

