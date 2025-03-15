  • Business Business

Company under fire as consumer group takes action over deceptive marketing tactic: 'Misleading and incomplete'

by Margaret Wong
Greenwashing — when companies exaggerate or fabricate sustainability claims — undermines consumer trust and slows progress toward genuine environmental responsibility.

Photo Credit: iStock

Swiss regulators are stepping in to call foul on a running shoe company's sustainability program.

What's happening?

As reported by Fashion Network, Swiss running shoe brand On is facing allegations of greenwashing after the Romandy Consumers Association — shortened as FRC — filed a complaint against the company's "Cyclon" subscription program. 

The initiative, marketed as a circular economy solution, ostensibly was meant to enable customers to subscribe to shoes, wear them out, and exchange them for a new pair with the promise that the used shoes would be recycled.

However, a June 2024 investigation by Swiss outlet RTS revealed that "no shoes had yet been recycled," causing the FRC to conclude On's claims to be "misleading and incomplete."

This complaint is among the first to be filed under a new Swiss anti-greenwashing law that took effect in the beginning of 2025.

Why is greenwashing a concern?

Watch now: Expert reveals one message that marketers keep getting wrong

If On's "Cyclon" program is indeed misleading, it could indicate that the company is attempting to manipulate eco-conscious consumers who want to put money toward green companies

The new Swiss law requires that all environmental claims be objectively verifiable, and the FRC's complaint will serve as a test case for its enforcement. If companies can market circular economy initiatives without actually following through, consumers may end up unknowingly contributing to waste rather than reducing it. 

Additionally, false sustainability claims can make it harder for consumers to make informed, responsible purchasing decisions.

What's being done about greenwashing?

The lawsuit demonstrates an increase in oversight by governments to make sure consumers are not misled by fake sustainability claims. While it unfolds, consumers can take steps to ensure their purchases align with genuine sustainability efforts.

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a refillable product?

Saving money 💰

Reducing plastic waste 🗑️

Using less shelf space at home 💁‍♀️

Getting easy refill deliveries 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Supporting brands with third-party environmental certifications, prioritizing long-lasting products over subscription-based models, and advocating for stronger greenwashing regulations can all help push the fashion industry forward. 

As this case develops, it highlights the importance of holding companies accountable for their environmental promises, ensuring that sustainability claims are more than just marketing tactics.

x