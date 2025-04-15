Policymakers must consider the long-term health, poverty, and food security impacts.

Biofuels are generally touted as a cleaner alternative to pollution-heavy coal, oil, and gas.

However, some food industry leaders are concerned that crop-based biofuels aren't truly making our planet greener and could contribute to increased poverty and hunger.

What's happening?

As Counter Currents reported, biofuel production requires cultivating crops on large amounts of land. Crop-based biofuels are often made from soy, maize, and palm oil. Using land to grow biofuels reduces food and livestock feed production or requires agricultural land expansion.

Experts believe these land-use changes negate the emissions savings from moving away from dirty energy.

Meanwhile, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization predicts that using farmland to grow biofuels instead of feeding people will increase food prices. Higher food prices mean greater barriers to vulnerable populations' access to food. The result is increased hunger, malnutrition, and poverty in places where healthy food is already scarce.

Another issue with crop-based biofuels is that the financial gains primarily support large agribusinesses at the expense of small family farms.

Why are biofuels' impacts important?

These insights about crop-based biofuels are significant because they can help us focus on genuinely sustainable alternatives for clean energy.

Large-scale biofuel production processes typically use significant amounts of water and chemical fertilizers. Resource depletion and environmental degradation can offset the benefits of crop-based biofuels.

There are positive social and environmental impacts associated with certain types of biofuels. However, major industries like shipping, aviation, and automobiles have been looking to crop-based biofuels more than sustainable alternatives.

What's being done to promote sustainable fuel?

Policymakers must consider the long-term health, poverty, and food security impacts of biofuels.

"While decarbonizing shipping could not be more important, the use of biofuels would fail to advance that imperative, and it would undermine the health and well-being of people and the planet for years or even decades to come," wrote Jennfier Clap from the IPES-Food think tank and Olivier De Schutter, a UN special rapporteur.

"The shipping industry needs to look beyond biofuels and invest in truly sustainable energy sources — before it sails us into disaster."

Fortunately, fuel alternatives like wind power can aid massive industries when accompanied by early investments. Experts also recommend implementing strong fuel standards and carbon levies on shipping emissions to transition towards clean energy.

Meanwhile, researchers are making significant strides in biofuel production using algae. Coconut-based biofuel, for example, has benefited communities and reduced their reliance on petroleum diesel. Another company, Mash Makes, has been creating biofuel from waste products for the shipping industry.

As an individual, you can support products and services from companies prioritizing sustainable biofuels and contribute to the demand for clean energy alternatives. Shopping smarter for groceries can also help keep your personal food costs as low as possible.

