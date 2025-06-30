Video breakdown of ultra-glamorous megayacht sparks outrage: 'Taxes and laws are for poor people'

A TikTok video about a massive luxury yacht is getting a lot of attention and making people pretty angry.

Posted by Waldman Media (@waldmanmedia), the clip shows off the Al Lusail, a 404-foot megayacht. It's owned by the emir of Qatar and, according to the video, he got it when he was just 37 years old. The yacht is worth close to $500 million, has room for 36 guests, and takes a crew of 56 people to run. It also burns through about 130,000 gallons of fuel, a number that clearly left viewers stunned.

#megayacht #luxuryyacht ♬ original sound - Waldman Media @waldmanmedia How is his dad's even bigger?? Al Lusail is a 404-foot superyacht built by Lürssen and delivered in 2017. Designed by H2 Yacht Design with naval architecture by Lürssen, this vessel showcases a sleek, modern profile and a striking presence on the water. Constructed with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, Al Lusail is built to Lloyd's Register classification standards and offers exceptional performance and durability. Powered by twin MTU 20V 1163 M84 engines producing a combined 15,024 horsepower, she reaches a top speed of 19 knots and cruises comfortably at 12 knots. With a fuel capacity of 500,000 liters, she boasts a transoceanic range of up to 4,500 nautical miles. Al Lusail is equipped with at-anchor stabilizers for superior comfort. The interior layout accommodates up to 36 guests, complemented by extensive crew quarters for 56. Her luxurious features reportedly include a cinema, spa, gym, and beach club, though details remain closely guarded due to her private ownership. Al Lusail is a testament to state-of-the-art engineering and understated opulence, built for a highly discerning client. #superyacht

The video explains that the yacht was purposely built 1 meter shorter than the emir's father's yacht as a sign of respect and tradition. But that detail didn't sit well with many TikTok users, especially once they heard the stats.

One person said, "I cannot comprehend having enough money to afford this." Another added: "This yacht consumes 5 quadrillion liters of diesel per year, and I pay pollution tax for a 3.0 diesel engine. Taxes and laws are for poor people."

Even when money has a lot to do with the criticism, it is not the only detail to consider. As with private jets, these yachts use a ton of fuel and pump out huge amounts of pollution. That's a big problem as our planet continues to heat up, which leads to a lot of critical climate issues like more extreme weather, rising food prices, and other challenges for everyday people.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are told to use less plastic, turn off lights, and take shorter showers. The contrast is hard to ignore, and that's exactly why this video hit such a nerve. It's one thing to enjoy comfort, but when luxury comes at such a steep cost to our planet and communities, people start to push back (and that's maybe a sign of hope).

