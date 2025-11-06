EV startup unveils luxury model with impressive features: 'Super-premium user experience'

"Our vision is to go beyond the car."

Hong Kong EV manufacturer BeyonCa is approaching the launch of its first production vehicle, according to the South China Morning Post.

Inside sources say the Grand Tourer will be a high-speed, long-distance luxury electric vehicle. Pricing for the Grand Tourer is expected to be over $100,000.

BeyonCa unveiled its first prototype in 2022. The GT Opus 1 touted the world's first real-time, in-car blood pressure monitor. When it detected signs of stroke or fatigue, the system would slow or stop the car.

BeyonCa is the first EV manufacturer in Hong Kong. While the mainland Chinese market is within reach, BeyonCa will be targeting international availability. Soh Weiming, a veteran of Volkswagen, founded the company.

Electric vehicles are a needed evolution in transportation. Gas cars are more expensive to run and incur a bunch of health risks to passengers.

Above all, going electric means cutting tailpipe pollution and the worsening weather patterns that come with it. Even with manufacturing footprint and grid energy sources taken into account, EVs come out ahead of gas cars.

Increasingly destructive floods, droughts, and heatwaves are creating massive damage in ecological, housing, agricultural, and other sectors.

BeyonCa won't be alone in manufacturing EVs in Hong Kong for long. Established mainland China manufacturer Hongqi has been planning to spin up operations in the region. However, "patience would be needed" before that happens, said Sun Dong, Hong Kong's Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, per South China Morning Post.

"Our vision is to go beyond the car. My team and I set out to build mobility solutions that deliver unique experiences for users," Weiming said to Auto Futures. "BeyonCa aims to offer users meaningful products with an integrated super-premium user experience so users can enjoy the real value of services in the car, around the car, and beyond the car."

