  • Business Business

EV startup unveils luxury model with impressive features: 'Super-premium user experience'

"Our vision is to go beyond the car."

by Simon Sage
Hong Kong's EV manufacturer, BeyonCa, is approaching the launch of its first production vehicle, a high-speed, long-distance luxury electric car.

Photo Credit: BeyonCa

Hong Kong EV manufacturer BeyonCa is approaching the launch of its first production vehicle, according to the South China Morning Post

Inside sources say the Grand Tourer will be a high-speed, long-distance luxury electric vehicle. Pricing for the Grand Tourer is expected to be over $100,000. 

BeyonCa unveiled its first prototype in 2022. The GT Opus 1 touted the world's first real-time, in-car blood pressure monitor. When it detected signs of stroke or fatigue, the system would slow or stop the car.

BeyonCa is the first EV manufacturer in Hong Kong. While the mainland Chinese market is within reach, BeyonCa will be targeting international availability. Soh Weiming, a veteran of Volkswagen, founded the company.


In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year.

To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there.

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

Electric vehicles are a needed evolution in transportation. Gas cars are more expensive to run and incur a bunch of health risks to passengers. 

Above all, going electric means cutting tailpipe pollution and the worsening weather patterns that come with it. Even with manufacturing footprint and grid energy sources taken into account, EVs come out ahead of gas cars. 

Increasingly destructive floods, droughts, and heatwaves are creating massive damage in ecological, housing, agricultural, and other sectors. 

Drivers can save even more money with their EVs by installing home solar and reducing their charging costs. Home charging is much more affordable than using public chargers. EnergySage is a straightforward, TCD-vetted source for solar quotes, helping homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar installations. 

Homeowners interested in installing Level 2 EV chargers in their homes can get help from Qmerit, which provides free, instant installation estimates. 

BeyonCa won't be alone in manufacturing EVs in Hong Kong for long. Established mainland China manufacturer Hongqi has been planning to spin up operations in the region. However, "patience would be needed" before that happens, said Sun Dong, Hong Kong's Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, per South China Morning Post.

"Our vision is to go beyond the car. My team and I set out to build mobility solutions that deliver unique experiences for users," Weiming said to Auto Futures. "BeyonCa aims to offer users meaningful products with an integrated super-premium user experience so users can enjoy the real value of services in the car, around the car, and beyond the car."

If you were going to buy an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Good driving range 🔋

Low sticker price 💰

High-tech features 🤖

Cheap maintenance 🔧

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x