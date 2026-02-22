Farmers issue warning as key food item surges in price: 'This year's prices are unusual'

"We are trying to increase the crop area and are training farmers."

Prices of a popular agricultural product have more than doubled since last year as heavy rains and destructive insects have devastated crop yields.

What's happening?

Betel leaf prices in India have increased nearly threefold from the same period one year ago, according to The Times of India.

Betel leaves are highly popular, particularly in Southeast Asia.

According to a 2023 study, betel leaf "is a popular ingredient in many traditional cuisines and is known for its distinctive flavor, aroma, and medicinal properties."

The leaves are frequently used to relieve gastrointestinal issues and improve digestion. They also are used in food preservation, the study authors wrote.

Given the many uses of betel leaves, the surging price has hit consumers especially hard.

"Consumption of betel leaf is high from November to February, due to which prices increase during this period," said K. Srinivasulu, director of a regional agricultural department in India, per the Times. "But this year's prices are unusual. Crop damage due to rains and cyclones is a major factor. We are trying to increase the crop area and are training farmers."

Why is it important?

The sharp increase in betel leaf prices has been just one example of how changing weather patterns have impacted crop production and food costs.

A study published in 2025 found that the amount of calories produced via staple crops could be as much as 24% lower by 2100 because of pollution-related changes in the climate. This is even after taking into account modifications that farmers are likely to make to adjust.

With millions of people struggling with high grocery prices, this means that a growing number will have trouble putting enough food on the table. Already, some consumers in the United States have turned to community fridges for help.

What's being done about it?

As industry experts and policymakers make large-scale adjustments to increase crop yields, everyday people have been left to do what they can to combat seemingly ever-increasing food prices.

Those looking to make their dollars stretch further can start by shopping smarter at the grocery store.

