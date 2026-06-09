Thrifter says she found a whole 'club baddie' wardrobe at Goodwill including a $10 beaded dress

"Gave up her collection so I could thrive."

A TikTok creator has viewers marveling over a thrift run she said may have been her best yet, complete with a $10 sparkly beaded dress, several night-out outfits, and multiple pairs of shoes that looked far more expensive than they were.

What happened?

After spending two hours combing through a thrift store, Jeneen Sahtout (@jeneen_sahtout) posted a TikTok showing a quick try-on of everything she found.

"Please prepare to be jealous and add me to your ROB list," she joked before adding, "I was in the thrift for two whole hours, and this might be the best thrift I've ever done."

@jeneen_sahtout Try on thrift haul cause what do u meannnn ♬ original sound - Jeneen sahtout

The piece that seemed to impress her most was a formal dress covered in beads, which she said fit "like a glove" and rang up at just $10.

"I would have paid $130 for this alone," she said.

A big part of the haul centered on fitted going-out pieces. "Some Miami club baddie gave up her collection so I could thrive," she said. She also showed boots for $15 and heeled booties for $10.

Why does it matter?

Buying secondhand helps extend the life of clothing that still has plenty of wear left, which can lower textile waste and reduce the need for newly made items that use water, energy, and raw materials.

It can also be a way to spend less on staples while still finding distinctive, playful, or better-made pieces that might otherwise feel too expensive. Seeing people like the OP score can also encourage others to start thrifting if they haven't already.

What are people saying?

Viewers in the comments seemed every bit as excited as Sahtout.

One wrote, "The dresses are soooo good," while another praised one of the more practical picks, saying, "The pockets is so real."

Another had some helpful advice for an item that didn't fit exactly right, saying, "Btw, you could stretch out shoes, so you should look it up for those boots that are kinda small."

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