Employee sparks outrage after sharing job’s shameful practice online: ‘This is why we are doomed as a species’

The Reddit community responded with a mix of outrage, appreciation, and practical suggestions.

A Reddit post revealing the wasteful and incorrect disposal of perfectly functional 42-inch monitors at a workplace has ignited discussion online.

The post offers a glimpse into the often unseen practices of electronic waste disposal in corporate environments while highlighting the broader issue of e-waste and corporate responsibility.

“Found 42 inch monitors in the e-waste at work. E-waste says no monitors please,” the poster wrote above a photo of one of the monitors in question.

Photo Credit: u/swapThing / Reddit

This revelation has struck a chord on social media, particularly among environmentally conscious Redditors. Discarding usable electronics underscores a significant problem in today‘s consumer-driven society, where the lifecycle of electronic products is often cut short, leading to increased e-waste and environmental impact.

The original Reddit post earned attention for exposing this wasteful practice. “Goodwill will take monitors for free with their computer ewaste program with Dell. I took some old monitors to Best Buy but they want $29 each to ewaste them, so I took them to Goodwill instead,” pointed out one user.

“Will they let you dig for anything else?” inquired another, hinting at the value these discarded items still hold. “You should be able to get a few bucks a pop out of them.”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The discussion on Reddit highlights a critical issue: the environmental cost of e-waste. Discarding functional electronics contributes to the growing problem of electronic waste — over 55 million tons of e-waste is generated annually — but it also represents a missed opportunity for recycling and reuse. The monitors could be repurposed or donated, reducing the strain on resources and the environment.

While many companies, including Staples, Best Buy, and Target, offer trade-in programs, there is still a long way to go, and this post raises questions about corporate responsibility in managing e-waste and the broader implications for consumers and the planet.

The Reddit community responded with a mix of outrage, appreciation, and practical suggestions.

One user expressed a sense of frustration and despair over such wasteful practices, commenting, “This is why we are doomed as a species!”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.