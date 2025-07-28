Tech company launches head-turning service to give vintage cars futuristic upgrades: 'Redefining the world's most iconic classic cars'

While electric vehicles are gaining more traction among drivers, buying new may not be a practical or affordable option for everyone. As a result, many drivers are choosing to transform their current combustion-based vehicles into EVs — and English technology company Everrati recently launched a new bespoke conversion service to help drivers tailor the process to their needs.

The new program, Artisan, allows clients to personalize every step of the conversion process and the final product, treating each upgrade as a "commission" rather than just another product, according to The EV Report. From color palettes to materials and finishes, the Everrati team collaborates with each customer to deliver "a true reflection of the client's vision."

Artisan prioritizes sustainability in its mission, ensuring that materials are sustainably sourced or, at the very least, sourced from brands that share a similar commitment to environmental accountability. That kind of behind-the-scenes research — in addition to the eco-friendly potential of EVs themselves — allows Everrati to hold competitors and partner brands to the same sustainable standard.

"We tackle sustainability through our choice of partners and suppliers — by knowing how materials are made, where they are made, and what they are made from," Everrati's Libby Meigh explains in a video release.

By upgrading to an EV, you can save thousands on gas and maintenance while cutting down on your vehicle's planet-heating carbon pollution and helping mitigate the negative consequences — from unstable weather patterns to resource scarcities — associated with internal combustion engines. After all, per the MIT Climate Portal, powering an EV battery for one mile only generates about 200 grams of carbon pollution, or just over half of the 350 grams released in the fuel-burning of a gas-powered vehicle. In other words, the benefits of a pollution-free EV outweigh the environmental detriments of mining for, producing, and disposing of the lithium batteries EVs require.

You can further enhance the benefits of EVs by installing solar panels as a power source, boosting your electric savings while making it easier, cheaper, and cleaner to charge your vehicle when you make the switch. Tools like EnergySage can help you get started on solar energy by connecting you with local installation services and saving you up to $10,000 on the entire process.

"I'm really excited to be working with Everrati redefining the world's most iconic classic cars with sustainable luxury … creating a truly unique portfolio which honors the product heritage whilst embracing cutting-edge innovation," Meigh remarks in the video.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.