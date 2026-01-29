You can see why people might get upset.

It's no secret that billionaires are out there living life — but have you ever seen the extent of their wealth firsthand?

Onlookers in Havana, Cuba, caught a glimpse when a 333-foot superyacht docked in the port to ring in the New Year, according to Luxury Launches.

The floating football field's owner was none other than Bernard Arnault, CEO and chairman of LVMH, the conglomerate that contains Louis Vuitton, Sephora, and dozens more luxury brands.

Arnault is one of the richest people in the world with a net worth in the multiple hundreds of billions. His boat alone is worth $150 million and takes another $10-15 million just to maintain each year.

The presence of such extreme wealth visiting Cuba rubbed many people the wrong way. The country is facing a growing economic and energy crisis that has caused widespread power outages and food insecurity.

"The hypocrisy is astounding," one person commented on a Reddit post in r/cuba discussing the yacht's arrival.

"Cubans in Cuba are starving," another emphasized.

"There's more food on that yacht than there is within 50 miles of her," a third sarcastically added.

On top of local and international political conditions, worsening extreme weather is fueling Cuba's struggles. The nation is located in the direct path of many tropical storms and hurricanes, which frequently damage the nation's infrastructure and weaken its food supply.

Studies show that warmer global temperatures are making these storms more powerful and dangerous. One reason why those temperatures are rising is the polluting energy use of large private vehicles.

So, you can see why people might get upset about Arnault's luxury superyacht cozying up to Cuba's shores.

Thinking about these issues can easily be overwhelming, but lots of people taking simple actions can make a difference.

Try biking to work or sharing a ride with others once or twice a week to lower your fuel use. Want to do more? Consider going electric for your vehicles and appliances.

