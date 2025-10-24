Researchers discover overlooked factor that can slash household energy bills: 'Surprising'

Homeowners hoping to save on their energy bills just got good news: Researchers at Penn State made a surprising discovery after studying a trendy appliance, with experts saying that "[this] can lower household energy use."

Their findings show that electric heating systems and appliances — like modern heat pumps — can help families cut utility costs, make homes more comfortable, and reduce energy waste, while also benefiting the environment by lowering carbon emissions.

The research team, including experts from Mississippi State University, analyzed national household energy data to identify the factors that most influence residential energy consumption. Their study, published in Energy Policy, found that electric space-heating systems and energy-efficient appliances have the biggest impact on reducing household energy use, even compared with homes relying on natural gas or oil.

Using responses from nearly 18,500 households in the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, representing over 123 million homes, the team applied a machine learning model to test 300+ potential factors. They narrowed the list to the 41 most influential determinants of energy use.

Key findings show that homes with electric space and water heating systems use significantly less energy than those with natural gas systems. "The most surprising finding was that homes relying on natural gas for space heating were using more on-site energy compared to electric homes," said co-author Rahman Azari, associate professor of architecture at Penn State.

Lead author Sepideh Korsavi added, "Modern heat pumps often deliver two to three times more heat per unit of energy than typical gas furnaces. When you account for delivery and efficiency together, electrified systems can lower household energy use and emissions in many regions."

The study also highlighted low-cost ways to save energy: lowering thermostat settings, improving air sealing, and switching to LED lighting. Co-author Lisa Iulo noted that upgrading outdated appliances or installing hybrid electric water heaters can reduce bills, improve efficiency, and shrink their environmental footprint. Simple maintenance, such as draining your hot water heater once a year, can also boost efficiency and extend your appliance's lifespan.

Online reactions reflect the study's promise: energy experts called it a roadmap for affordable, sustainable living, while homeowners celebrated the potential to lower bills and shrink their environmental footprint. This research shows that small, smart changes — like adopting electrified appliances — can have a big positive impact for families and the planet alike.

