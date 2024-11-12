Major retailer debuts first-of-its-kind wine product in the US — here's why it matters

"We are continuously looking for ways to distinguish ourselves within the wine sector."

Food and drug retail giant Albertsons Companies is buzzing with optimism after revealing its Bee Lightly wines packaged in 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate, or rPET, bottles.

As detailed by Packaging Gateway, the Bee Lightly portfolio bottles aren't just made from recycled material but also 87% lighter than materials in traditional wine bottles. Moreover, their shape improves packaging efficiency, with nearly two times the number of products able to fit on a single pallet for transport.

All in all, the partnership with eco-friendly packaging company Packamama resulted in a first-of-its-kind wine bottle in the United States that helps keep plastics out of overcrowded landfills and whose impact on the environment during transport is lower compared to other brands packaging in traditional materials.

International Wineries for Climate Action estimates that more than 40% of the wine industry's planet-warming pollution comes from packaging and transportation. For instance, hauling heavy glass bottles is more energy-intensive than shipping the same product in lighter materials.

While companies like Albertsons Cos., Amazon, Pepsi, and more are introducing electric vehicles to their fleets, eliminating some toxic pollution that would otherwise be spewed from heavy-duty vehicle tailpipes, lightening the load can still reduce the need for EVs to recharge as often. In the U.S., most of the grid still runs on dirty fuels linked to millions of premature deaths every year.

According to an Albertsons press release, Bee Lightly wines, featuring chardonnay and rosé varietals from the Hérault and Limoux regions in France, are now being sold at select Albertsons Cos. stores, including Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons. In California, the line will also soon be available for delivery through Vine & Cellar.

"We are continuously looking for ways to distinguish ourselves within the wine sector and to expand our diverse selection of quality wines for our customers," said Curtis Mann, master of wines at Albertsons Cos. "By launching our new Bee Lightly selection, we are offering shoppers quality, affordable wines from France while also redefining wine packaging standards."

"The introduction of Bee Lightly into our Own Brands portfolio marks an innovative partnership and venture into wine packaging, highlighting our dedication to product quality and environmental stewardship," added Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands.

"Additionally, we know that consumers today understand and recognize the quality and value that private label products can offer, which is why we're pleased to unveil Bee Lightly premium wine varietals that deliver on quality and flavor at an affordable price."

