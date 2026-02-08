Officials pass sweeping ban on seemingly harmless celebratory tradition: 'No exceptions'

  • Business Business

Beaufort, South Carolina, just became the first city in the state to ban balloon releases.

While it may seem like a harmless way to celebrate a festive occasion, releasing balloons into the air has been linked to a number of impactful side effects. As a result, more communities are attempting to outlaw the practice

This now includes the city of Beaufort, South Carolina. 

As reported by WPDE, the Beaufort City Council has voted to enact a balloon-release ban throughout the city. The move makes Beaufort the first city in South Carolina to prohibit the popular tradition.

"Should be a State ban. No exceptions!" wrote one commenter on ABC 15. 

Another user agreed that a citywide ban is a step in the right direction, but they took the concept to a whole other level. 

"Good deal. Now ban it across the country," they suggested.  

In South Carolina, H. 3047 has been introduced in the House of Representatives and is "in committee." The legislation aims to ban balloon releases on a state level by reclassifying the practice as littering.   

In a Facebook post announcing the ban, the city of Beaufort indicated the primary reasons behind the measure.  

"Council approved an ordinance making balloon releases within City limits unlawful—an important step for environmental protection and local wildlife," the post reads

More attention has been paid to balloon releases in recent years, especially their ability to harm the environment and create litter on both land and water. This has the potential to kill wildlife through ingestion, where animals often mistake deflated balloons for food. Other animals can become entangled in balloon strings, causing blockages and starvation. 

Balloons made from plastic can also take a long time to break down, contributing to microplastic pollution. These tiny plastic particles can find their way into our soil, waterways, and even the food chain. Over time, microplastics can be ingested by the human population, leading to serious health issues. 

Balloon releases have long been a staple at weddings, birthday parties, and other joyful celebrations. But as their damage becomes more common knowledge, more eco-friendly alternatives have been growing in popularity. This includes the use of bubbles or tossing flower petals.

