Major company's efforts to influence laws across multiple states spark fierce backlash: 'We just don't think the playing field should be tilted'

Bayer, the new owner of what was once the notorious pesticide and herbicide company Monsanto, is attempting to influence U.S. legislation that would make it harder for farmers and consumers who have gotten sick from these toxic chemicals to fight back in the courts, according to The Guardian.

What's happening?

The legislation would essentially restrict any lawsuits over products that the Environmental Protection Agency says are safe. Versions of the measure have been introduced at the federal level and in eight states, while drafts are in the works in 20 others, The Guardian reported.

Yet advocates maintain that the EPA does not adequately assess the health outcomes of pesticides and herbicides — or even their known risks — and that the proposed changes to laws are just a way for big companies to avoid more lawsuits, which have already cost Bayer billions in settlements and fees, per The Guardian.

The outlet explained how the arguments over these laws are especially heated in Iowa, one of the top agriculture producers in the U.S. The state has the fastest growing rate of new cancer cases in the country, and many believe that is related to the farming industry's reliance on toxic chemicals, which saw proposed law nicknamed the "Cancer Gag Act" by opposition in the state.

Why is letting these lawsuits happen important?

The use of toxic substances in mass farming — including Bayer's Roundup products — is common, but the practice has been linked to serious human health effects for years. From cancers to birth defects, it's nasty stuff.

Yet with "Big Ag" throwing its support behind the potential law changes, lawmakers are seriously considering them. Their approval would get in the way of harmed individuals pursuing litigation, which is often their best shot at justice and holding companies accountable.

"Our farmers feel that if they have injuries or illnesses due to their use of a pesticide they should have access to the courts," Aaron Lehman, an Iowa farmer and the president of the Iowa Farmers Union, told The Guardian. "We just don't think the playing field should be tilted."

What's being done about the proposed legislation?

At the end of the day, it'll come down to individual legislators to enact or reject the changes. In Iowa, those involved expect the bill to pass the state senate but struggle in the house, per The Guardian.

Want to make sure your state is safe from these changes? Contact your representatives and let them know your concerns.

If you have a farm, garden, or lawn that you want to keep toxin-free, there are plenty of clean — and cheap — ways to protect your plants from pests and weeds.

"The general public is simply not going to fall for Bayer's message," Andrew Mertens, executive director of the Iowa Association for Justice, told The Guardian. "But … the fight is far from over."

