Innovative tech allows homeowners to keep essential appliances running during power outages: 'I was able to continue working'

The technology could gain more value.

New York City residents can now keep their homes cool during extreme heat thanks to a trial initiative that powers AC systems with movable battery units, Canary Media reported.

The program connects compact battery devices to cooling systems in 65 homes throughout the city. The unit, roughly the size of a small kitchen appliance, plugs into an electrical socket and automatically supplies energy to air conditioners during peak power network usage.

During extreme summer temperatures, electric companies such as Con Edison often ask customers to reduce their consumption to prevent system failures. This new approach lets residents stay comfortable while easing pressure on infrastructure.

The initiative operates through a partnership between Con Ed and Standard Potential. During peak electricity usage, the system moves participating homes from the grid to their battery reserves. Homeowners don't need to change their thermostats or habits.

Participants received the battery devices for free and earn around $100 for each connected AC system. The units have already kept necessary appliances operational when neighbors lost power.

This method helps communities bypass emergency generators that usually activate during peak-usage periods. These facilities often sit near underserved communities and create both pollution and higher electricity costs for everyone.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The technology could gain value as New York shifts to renewable energy sources and electric appliances become standard. Wind and solar installations generate electricity irregularly, but batteries can save excess energy for times when production falls.

For homeowners, these compact batteries provide emergency electricity without the hassle of installing permanent home battery systems or solar panels. You can keep important devices operational during outages while helping maintain network balance.

"I run my ACs 24/7, three of them at the same time. One thing I will spend money on is electricity because I don't want to sweat," said Farudh Emiel of Queens, who benefited from the battery reserves during voltage drops.

"With the battery, I was able to continue working [during a power outage]. My AC worked, my WiFi worked," Addy Spiller, another program participant, shared.

Princeton University energy and engineering professor Jesse Jenkins called the approach a "compelling model" that avoids the high costs and bureaucracy of traditional home battery installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.