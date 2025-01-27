Customer outraged after reading warning label on coffee product: 'Shouldn't even be allowed to be made this way'

There's something about having a thermos full of hot coffee that makes the morning commutes a little more bearable.

However, when you discover that the battery-heated coffee tumbler you got as a gift comes with a nonreplaceable battery, as one Redditor did, the excitement quickly turns to outrage about wasteful business practices.

What's happening?

In the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, the displeased consumer shared a photo of the product manual, which explained that the thermos had a built-in battery that couldn't be replaced once it wore out. Furthermore, the "coffee bottle," as the poster called it, had an estimated lifespan of just 2-6 months.

They didn't disclose the coffee mug's brand, though they suspected the person who bought it for them purchased it from Temu, which could explain the poor quality.

"I was given these coffee cups that keep temperature using a small battery. The instructions clarify there's no way to change the battery, and when it's dead, it's dead. Shouldn't even be allowed to be made this way," the original poster wrote.

"There should be a law that batteries need to be removable and replaceable in all objects that require them," one user said.

"Genuinely, is it that hard/expensive to make these cups rechargeable? This is an absurd level of waste," another shared.

"Never heard of an insulated bottle or tumbler?" someone else remarked.

Why is business waste concerning?

When companies purposefully design products to break down quickly or be irreparable — also known as planned obsolescence — it forces customers to spend more money to replace them. It's becoming increasingly common for companies to release products with limited repairability, mostly because they're cheaper to make.

However, this vicious cycle leaves shoppers with no choice but to waste money and throw out nonfunctional products, which leads to overflowing landfills and planet-warming pollution. It's also a massive strain on the Earth's resources when companies make products faster and cheaper rather than focusing on quality.

Planned obsolescence is particularly harmful when it comes to electronics since they can leach heavy metals and plastics into the soil and waterways if they aren't recycled.

According to the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, 62 million tonnes (68 million tons) of e-waste was produced in 2022. Global e-waste generation is rising five times faster than electronics recycling, highlighting a societywide problem with how we handle discarded gadgets.

Is the company doing anything about this?

If the coffee cup did, in fact, come from Temu, the company may not have much incentive to address the battery issue since its business model is known for promoting ultracheap goods and overconsumption. While Temu says it is committed to sustainable business practices, per GreenMatch, The Cool Down did not find any public information about its environmental policies.

However, there are plenty of companies that offer sustainable, reusable coffee cups, such as Stanley, SMMT, Yeti, and Miir. If you want a battery-heated coffee thermos, it's probably best to opt for one with an easily replaceable or repairable battery.

What's being done about business waste more broadly?

When it comes to coffee, several companies have brewed innovative ideas to make the world's favorite beverage more sustainable. Cambio Roasters developed the first-ever totally recyclable aluminum coffee pod, and a female-led coffee producer in Canada rolled out biodegradable coffee pods in 2023.

One of the easiest ways to cut down your coffee waste is to ditch single-use coffee products and brew your morning cup of joe at home. Even if you have to buy a coffee pot, it will save you tons of cash in the long term. Another option is to bring your reusable cup to Starbucks for a coffee fix if you live in the United States or Canada.

