Utility company announces next-gen facilities capable of powering hundreds of thousands of homes: 'Will be an invaluable part of the electric system'

Georgia Power recently announced that construction is underway for four new battery energy storage systems in strategic counties across the state to support energy capacity needs.

The facilities, which are scheduled to begin operation in 2026, total 765 megawatts of additional storage capacity alongside the state's first-ever BESS, which began service in 2024, according to a company statement shared by Renewable Energy Magazine.

Solar and wind power are intermittent sources of energy, and utility-scale battery storage systems store that energy to balance the grid during peak demand periods.

They are crucial to expanding sustainable energy projects and shifting away from the dirty fuel sources that emit planet-warming pollutants.

"As we expand our diverse energy mix to include more renewable energy, which requires careful advance planning and flexibility to accommodate times when that source is not available, these batteries will be an invaluable part of the electric system," said Rick Anderson, senior vice president and senior production officer for Georgia Power.

A 128-megawatt battery facility will be colocated with an existing solar facility adjacent to Robins Air Force Base in Bibb County, Georgia. It will utilize the existing infrastructure, thereby eliminating potential expenses and speeding up the project's development, according to the report.

The Lowndes County location has a similar situation. It's being developed near an existing solar array near Moody Air Force Base and is expected to support 49.5 megawatts of capacity for the region.

A retired coal-fired plant in Floyd County will become the third battery storage facility, repurposing the existing infrastructure for clean energy purposes that will provide 57.5 megawatts of capacity for the area.

The fourth BESS location is a dual-phase project in Cherokee County consisting of two facilities totaling 530 megawatts that will share key infrastructure segments to reduce costs and accelerate completion.

Given that one megawatt is enough to power 750 homes, the 765-megawatt combined output should be enough to provide electricity to over 570,000 homes.

These new facilities have all been the result of collaborative efforts between Georgia Power and the Georgia Public Service Commission, and more are in the works.

The statement explained that an additional 1,000 megawatts of utility-scale battery storage capacity is expected in the coming years. Georgia Power is also working to expand customer-sited generation opportunities.

"At Georgia Power, we work with the Georgia PSC and many other stakeholders to make the investments required for a reliable and resilient power grid, integrating new technologies to better serve our customers today and as Georgia grows," Anderson concluded.

