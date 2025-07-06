Bath & Body Works employee sparks debate over concerning policy at stores: 'Sad to see'

A Bath & Body Works employee inspired a discussion on Reddit about the popular retailer's in-store waste management.

What's happening?

An employee recently shared their frustrations in the r/BathAndBodyWorks subreddit about witnessing an "insane amount of waste" at the store.

According to the post, products with even minor imperfections end up in the trash, as do nearly full "testers" — containers of product that customers can sample in the store. "The amount that ends up in the [dumpster] daily is sad to see," the employee wrote.

Several commenters noted that it seemed like some of these products could be shared with employees, donated to those in need, or otherwise repurposed. One wrote, "A company which is willing to destroy product isn't going to be too keen on recycling, it seems. It's very disconcerting."

In addition to product waste, the employee mentioned concerns about certain products' ingredients, noting that the company "uses well-known greenhouse gases in the room sprays and dry shampoos."

They're likely referring here to hydrofluorocarbons, which the United States Environmental Protection Agency categorizes as a fluorinated gas, describing these as "synthetic, powerful greenhouse gases that are emitted from a variety of household, commercial, and industrial applications and processes."

Why is this retail waste concerning?

Retail waste can contribute to the growing crisis of overcrowded landfills. Not only that, but when usable products are thrown away instead of being responsibly donated or properly recycled, valuable resources are lost and can also lead to more pollution.

Manufacturing, packaging, and transporting new products demand energy, water, and raw materials. Each discarded item wastes those resources — and can prompt the use of more.

For companies making billions of dollars worth of product sales each year, these practices can multiply into major environmental consequences.

For example, the aforementioned hydrofluorocarbons can trap heat in the atmosphere with high global warming potential, worsening climate conditions when released. That release can happen not only with product use but also improper disposal.

Improper disposal of not only contents but also containers can also drive pollution, such as contamination from microplastics.

What is Bath & Body Works doing about this?

The Reddit post acknowledges some sustainability efforts at the store.

"I see the company's efforts with the foaming hand soap refills but honestly that's about it," they said.

The company's website also notes sustainability pledges to reduce plastic packaging, explore recyclable materials, and improve water management.

However, the employee's account suggests there's a gap between plans for strengthened sustainability and current practices at the store level — a situation that's unfortunately fairly typical across the retail industry.

What's being done about retail waste more broadly?

Some retailers have adopted "imperfect" product programs, selling items with minor cosmetic flaws at reduced prices. This approach can cut waste and offer budget-friendly options to consumers while ostensibly adding to the company's bottom line.

There are also organizations that work with companies to properly handle hard-to-recycle packaging, including beauty product containers. Some beauty brands also offer incentives for returning empty containers.

At the level of ingredients, the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, organized by the United Nations Environment Programme, has said, "Hydrofluorocarbons can be most effectively controlled through a phase down of their production and consumption, and replacement with climate-friendly alternatives." Achieving this phase-down and replacement will likely take global coordination supported by pro-environment policies that voters can champion among their elected officials.

As a consumer, you can make an impact in numerous ways, including buying from brands with clear waste reduction policies, bringing your own reusable bags to shop, purchasing refillable products, looking for minimal packaging, and asking customer service about corporate sustainability practices.

