City officials unveil $80,000 garbage cans that could help solve frustrating problem: 'This was definitely needed'

There are smartphones, smart TVs, and even smart refrigerators — and now, smart trash cans are joining the tech-savvy ranks. In Rutland, Vermont, city officials recently unveiled 10 state-of-the-art waste and recycling bins, donated by Casella Waste, WCAX reported.

"This was definitely needed," said Hal Issente with the Downtown Rutland Partnership, per WCAX.

Bigbelly Waste Management, based in Needham, Massachusetts, manufactured the bins. Each one uses a solar-powered compactor to crush trash. Built-in sensors track fill levels, helping the city empty them before they overflow.

Overflowing public bins are more than just an eyesore — they attract pests, clog storm drains, and can send trash straight into local waterways. These new bins offer a cleaner, more innovative way to manage waste.

Thanks to real-time monitoring, the city can avoid unnecessary collection trips and only empty bins when needed, cutting fuel use and reducing emissions.

"It's almost like an on-demand collection," Casella spokesman Jeff Weld said, per the Rutland Herald, adding it's possible to "collect five times as much trash as a normal can."

Although each bin costs around $8,000, according to WCAX, the city expects to save money over time by streamlining collection routes and cutting cleanup costs. And beyond the budget, they're already making daily life a little easier for downtown businesses and residents.

Managing waste better doesn't have to be a chore. With smart solutions like these bins, cities like Rutland are proving that sustainability and simplicity can go hand in hand.

Some Rutland business owners periodically complained about overflowing trash cans. "There were particular trash cans that would always seem to be full," said Issente, per the Rutland Herald. The new smart bins are already solving that issue.

Casella didn't just donate the bins — the company also plans to repurpose the old ones into American flag drop boxes. That's a smart move, especially since some plastics can take hundreds of years to break down, as WEF Australia explained.

