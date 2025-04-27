  • Business Business

Man uncovers disturbing waste in dumpster behind local retailer: 'Can these be saved?'

"Dumpster loaded … but employees did this!"

by Leslie Sattler
"Dumpster loaded ... but employees did this!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok user made a shocking discovery while dumpster diving: brand new Stanley cups with Easter designs deliberately damaged and thrown away.

The wasteful practice raises questions about retail disposal practices and missed opportunities for more sustainable alternatives.

What happened?

Creator Dumpster Dive King (@dumpsterdiveking) shared footage of multiple Stanley cups discarded in a retail dumpster.

@dumpsterdiveking Dumpster loaded with Stanley cups but employees did this!! 😔 Can these be saved? #stanley #stanleycup #sad #dumpsterdiving #help ♬ Very Sad - Enchan

The tumblers, which retail for about $45 each, appeared to be Easter-themed seasonal items deliberately defaced with permanent markers before disposal.

"I see Stanleys in this dumpster and they freaking destroyed them," the creator exclaimed in his video. "Those are all Easter Stanleys. These do not even look broken. They're brand new."

In his caption, the creator wrote: "Dumpster loaded with Stanley cups but employees did this!! Can these be saved?"

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The discovery inspired reactions from viewers questioning why usable products were destroyed rather than donated.

"They could've donated those cups to homeless shelters," one commenter pointed out.

Why is retail waste concerning?

When usable products get trashed instead of donated or repurposed, it creates unnecessary waste and misses opportunities to help people in need.

This practice contributes to our growing landfill problem. Stainless steel tumblers such as Stanley cups take generations to break down in landfills, yet many components are completely recyclable when processed correctly. 

Should grocery stores donate food that's past its sell-by date?

Yes — as long as it's not bad 🤢

Yes — but only certain foods 🥫

Only if it doesn't cost the store 💸

No — it could lead to problems 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

The environmental impact affects more than landfill space. Manufacturing new products requires raw materials, energy, and shipping resources. When retailers routinely destroy unsold merchandise, they create demand for more production when existing products could serve those needs.

For popular brands including Stanley that promote sustainability through reusable products, such waste practices seem particularly at odds with their values — even though another retailer appeared to be responsible for the items. 

Is Stanley doing anything about this?

The Stanley brand has positioned itself as environmentally conscious, with its website stating that products are designed to be durable and reused. 

However, Stanley doesn't appear to have a published policy about unsold merchandise disposal practices or partnerships with donation programs specifically for overstocked or seasonal items. 

In its 2024 impact report, it does say, "In 2023, Stanley supported more than 200 organizations around the world through monetary donations, product donations, matches to employee personal donations, and volunteer service."

Ultimately, this incident appears to represent a single store's decision rather than a company-wide policy. Some retailers mark merchandise before disposal to prevent reselling, though many companies are moving away from destruction policies.

What's being done about retail waste more broadly?

Many stores now partner with organizations such as Good360 that connect unsold retail items with charities that need them. These partnerships ensure products reach people in need and keep them out of landfills.

Some states are considering legislation similar to France's law that bans the destruction of unsold or unreturned items, requiring companies to donate or recycle products.

Consumers can help reduce retail waste by supporting brands with transparent end-of-life product policies and asking retailers about their donation programs. When shopping, consider asking store managers what happens to unsold seasonal merchandise. Customer questions can drive positive change in corporate practices.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x