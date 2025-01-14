  • Business Business

Country makes history by executing unprecedented deal to swap debt for much-needed relief: 'A model for others'

The deal does have its limits, however.

by Leslie Sattler
The deal does have its limits, however.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Caribbean nation Barbados just turned $293.3 million of its debt into a fresh start for its water supply and natural resources, reported CGTN, which called the deal a "model for others."

It shows the world how intelligent financial decisions can build a better tomorrow.

Through a first-of-its-kind deal with major banks, Barbados traded old loans for new ones with better terms. The switch will save the country $125 million, according to CGTN, which will go toward fixing water treatment plants and protecting the environment.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water?

Never 👎

Sometimes 😟

Often 🙁

Always 😨

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

This matters for everyone. The New South Coast Water Reclamation and Reuse Facility will more than double the island's water supply by 2050, helping farmers grow food and families stay healthy. Right now, Barbados has just one-fourth of the drinkable water per capita that most countries have, per CGTN, making every drop precious.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley led the charge on this smart money move. The deal brings together two pressing needs: managing money wisely and protecting natural resources.

Other countries have taken notice. Belize, Seychelles, and Ecuador already have similar plans in motion.

Watch now: This company is making it easier than ever to save money with solar power

This fresh approach to paying off debt while funding environmental projects could fill a $359 billion yearly gap in the money needed to help developing countries handle rising temperatures. Countries that make these swaps often get better interest rates and build stronger defenses against extreme weather.

The deal does have limits. The debt swap covers about 5% of what Barbados owes, and the country must hit specific environmental targets to avoid penalties. But it opens the door for other nations to try the same approach.

The United Nations estimates that countries need between $3 trillion and $6 trillion each year to meet international environmental commitments. Barbados just showed one creative way to start filling that gap.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x