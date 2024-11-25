Group of 56 nations sign treaty agreeing to protect our oceans: 'A line in the sand'

This new declaration could help nations across the globe battle the effects of climate change.

At the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, representatives from 56 Commonwealth nations came together to announce the Apia Ocean Declaration, which will help "protect the ocean in the face of severe climate, pollution and overexploitation," according to the Associated Press.

The 56 Commonwealth nations are mainly small island nations, like Samoa, Malta, and Barbados. They're particularly threatened by rising sea levels, a result of climate change.

In a statement shared by the AP, Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa said the declaration must become "a line in the sand" to better protect our oceans and encourage greater responsibility.

The AP reported the Apia Ocean Declaration will be "protecting 30% of oceans and restoring degraded marine ecosystems by 2030, and urgently finalizing the Global Plastics Treaty. It also calls for ratifying the high-seas biodiversity treaty, developing coastal climate adaptation plans, and strengthening support for sustainable blue economies."

The declaration draws inspiration from preexisting initiatives, like 30x30 and the Global Plastics Treaty.

The 30x30 goal was set by nations aiming to conserve 30% of their land and sea by 2030 — a great first step towards preserving our planet. The Global Plastics Treaty is a global initiative to place stricter standards on plastic quality and production. Another recent treaty by the Group of Seven — the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France, Germany, and Japan — aims to phase out carbon-polluting coal power plants by 2035.

Declarations and treaties like these address big problems for our planet, like rising sea levels and deforestation, millions of tons of plastic in landfills and waterways, and unchecked planet-warming emissions.

Members of the Commonwealth of Nations celebrated their collective efforts toward conservation, and have more planet-saving plans in mind.

Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, said the declaration "sets the standard for forthcoming international meetings, generating momentum for ocean protection as we head towards COP29 in Azerbaijan in November, and next year's UN Ocean Conference," per AP.

