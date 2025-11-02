Officials issue new ban on widely used product that fueled devastating fire: 'Will be carried out soon'

In a move to support safer and cleaner community spaces, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation — the city's governing body in the Indian state of Odisha — has announced a complete ban on the use of tarpaulin and plastic sheets in all city markets and haats (open-air markets), according to the New Indian Express. The decision, made just one day after a major fire destroyed around a dozen shops at the Unit-I vegetable market, marks a notable step toward improving fire — and public — safety.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das explained, per the Express, that the ban aims to prevent similar tragedies in the future. Investigations into the late-October fire revealed that synthetic tarpaulin and plastic sheets fueled the flames, destroying about a dozen shops.

"An enumeration exercise will be carried out soon to find out the exact number of shops doing business in makeshift tents and using the tarpaulin sheets as cover and shed," Das said. "The vendors will be asked to replace those plastic sheets with alternatives that are non-flammable."

The city plans to introduce Standard Operating Procedures to improve fire safety compliance and monitoring, ensuring their implementation. Market committees will also be asked to facilitate group insurance for vendors, according to the Express..

While some vendors worry that switching to safer materials may increase setup costs, city officials have emphasized that the transition will make public spaces more secure and less prone to devastating fires, which themselves pose financial as well as safety hazards.

It's a move with the potential to demonstrate the multiple benefits of addressing compounding health and environmental threats. Driving down fire risks, which bring with them the potential to release harmful chemicals and smoke, is a win for public and planetary health. Driving down the demand for plastic products overall is also a contribution to a world facing a plastic waste crisis.

Meanwhile, government and community efforts could be made to enable equitable access to safer coverings, particularly those with the potential to block harmful UV rays for those who spend long hours working in the sun.

