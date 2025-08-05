Officials debate banning controversial product linked to serious health risks: 'The matter is still under review'

Bans like this are becoming more widespread.

The Melaka Health Department in Malaysia is proposing a ban on the manufacturing and sale of e-cigarettes — or vapes — in the state, according to Free Malaysia Today.

"The state government has yet to take a position on whether to support or reject the ban, as the matter is still under review," said State Health, Human Resources, and Unity Committee Chairman Ngwe Hee Sem, per Free Malaysia Today.

The Melaka Health Department plans to present the proposal to the state executive council for a decision later this year.

Proponents of the ban, including Ngwe Hee Sem, cite the health and environmental concerns that vaping presents.

Vapes often contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and can hinder brain development in young people. The vapor contains toxic chemicals that can be harmful to the health of the people using the vapes and others within the vicinity. As reported by Free Malaysia Today, these chemicals are known carcinogens and have also been associated with mental health issues.

Disposable vapes have also become a huge litter problem. They are often not disposed of properly and can be a dangerous form of e-waste for animals or small children who may come upon them, since they contain lithium batteries. The batteries can be flammable, which is especially problematic if they are not recycled properly.

Disposable vapes are rarely recycled, so even if they are not simply discarded in open areas –– as they often are –– they end up in landfills. The plastic does not easily break down and can cause damage to ecosystems. Chemicals in the plastics can leach out and contaminate soil and water supplies.

One study showed that approximately 5 million disposable vapes are thrown away every week and that only 17% of vapers recycle the devices properly.

Bans on vapes are becoming more widespread. So far, 33 countries have banned the sale of electronic nicotine delivery systems, including e-cigarettes and vapes, and 87 countries, including the U.S., regulate their sale.

The Melaka Health Department's proposed ban is one more step toward hope for a cleaner, vape-free future for humans and the planet.

