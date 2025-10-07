Officials enact world-first ban on popular consumer product: 'They're useless and they're everywhere'

In a move toward a more environmentally friendly future, Santa Cruz County will implement a ban in 2027 that will prohibit the sale of filtered cigarettes.

According to NBC Bay Area, the county approved the ban in October of 2024, on the stipulation that at least two other local governments pass the same one. Now, with the cities of Santa Cruz and Capitola both officially on board as of September 2025, the ban is good to go.

"This policy adds to the legacy of our community standing up to big corporations to protect the health of our residents and our environment," said county supervisor Justin Cummings in a statement. "This is just the beginning, and we look forward to supporting other communities who wish to join our effort," Cummings continued, as quoted by NBC Bay Area.

Cigarette butt litter is no small thing. Almost anywhere you look, these toxic, tiny filters can be seen scattered, causing dismay for the environment. Johns Hopkins University reports that 4.5 trillion cigarette filters are littered each year, with tobacco products making up 25-40% of all litter.

These filters, while invented under the guise that they protect smokers, actually do more harm than good. Recent studies have shown they can release microplastics when discarded, which not only harm wildlife but also enter waterways and the food chain, affecting humans.

While some European countries, like the Netherlands, have considered similar bans to Santa Cruz County, this ordinance is the first of its kind to be passed.

Other noble attempts to curb this environmental issue include researchers working to integrate discarded cigarette butts and e-cigarette filters as a reinforcement element for asphalt.

"Cigarette butts are toxic, they're useless and they're everywhere. As the guardians of Monterey Bay, we're standing up and telling Big Tobacco, this ends NOW," said another Santa Cruz County supervisor, Manu Koenig. "We invite communities worldwide to join us," he continued, per NBC Bay Area.

To do your part in stopping the spread of litter, you can take local action, such as participating in community clean-ups, where you are certain to pull lots of cigarette filters from the environment.

