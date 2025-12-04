Baltimore Ravens announce stunning new addition to iconic stadium complex: 'For exclusive use by the stadium'

The Ravens haven't lit it up on the football field this season. Perhaps that's why they're looking for a spark.

The Baltimore Banner reported on their plans to install solar panels at M&T Bank Stadium this offseason. The panels will go on the top of the North Plaza, which is a newly renovated area featuring the team store. If all goes well, the project will be finished during the 2026 season.

"All energy produced by the project will be delivered directly into the stadium's internal electrical grid for exclusive use by the stadium," said Michael Frenz, the executive director of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The arrangement around the panels is unique. The state of Maryland is the owner of M&T Bank Stadium, and typically would be on the hook for renovations and additions. However, the Maryland Stadium Authority was comfortable with the football team taking full ownership and responsibility.

The arrangement makes sense for the Ravens, who are exempt from many stadium costs but do pay for their energy. That means going solar with Baltimore-based provider Lumina Solar can generate some major savings over the panels' expected 20-25 year lifespan.

Maryland, like other states, is battling with rising demand for energy. M&T Bank was already put under pressure this year to lower its power usage. In response, the Stadium Authority cut a deal to reduce its power usage when idle on days of high energy demand.

The panels aren't the Ravens' first venture with solar. In 2024, they added more than 1,000 panels to their practice facility. Other NFL teams have put in solar panels and implemented other eco-friendly projects like LA's SoFi Stadium.

This trend in the sporting world is a good one, as using clean energy reduces sports' carbon impact and promotes sustainability. Collectively getting away from dirty energy can help slow the warming of the planet and bolster the grid.

There are negative stories in the NFL world, like both Jaguars owner Shad Khan and Falcons owner Arthur Blank's fixation on their opulent superyachts.

Still, it's encouraging to see brands like football teams take eco-friendly initiatives. The Ravens touted the move in a statement to the Banner.

"As part of our stadium renovations, we identified a compelling long-term investment opportunity that is in line with our long-standing commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of resources," Ravens spokesperson Chad Steele declared.

