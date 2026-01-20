Residents rally together after utility giant proposes massive energy bill increases: 'Nothing was gonna stop us'

A grassroots group in the New England region launched an effort to collect signatures, aiming to support ballot initiatives to help reduce high energy costs, the New Bedford Light reported.

Citizens Against Eversource held a petition drive in an attempt to give voters a say on measures that the group argued would protect consumers against rising energy bills.

The group notably gathered at a Staples location in Fairhaven, Massachusetts to get as many signatures for their petitions as possible. Citizens Against Eversource has authored petitions that target the growing number of fees that have made monthly bills too expensive for homeowners. Eversource, an energy provider serving customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, has been a primary focus of recent criticism.

Elijah DeSousa, a public advocate with Citizens Against Eversource, explained that the gathering at Staples was essential to allow customers' voices to be heard. For each petition to be formally submitted, they needed 10 signatures.





"It was organized chaos," DeSousa said, per the New Bedford Light. "It was a little stressful in that moment, but nothing was gonna stop us from being able to print those and be able to get those signatures in." According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price of electricity in Massachusetts in October 2025 was 31.37 cents per kilowatt-hour. That was nearly double the national average.

