World-famous vacation destination bans crucial summer-travel product: 'Great news'

A popular island getaway is moving toward a greener future ahead of summer travel.

The Bali Provincial Government announced a ban on the use of plastic bottled water for all regional agencies, state-owned enterprises, and schools, according to Social Expat. It's the latest move in the province's effort to reduce plastic waste.

The new policy requires students and employees in Bali to bring their own bottles to school and work. The rule encourages officials and teachers to lead by example and educate others about plastic waste reduction.

The ban will also apply to all events hosted by the Bali government. Dewa Made Indra, regional secretary of Bali province, said it wants to minimize dependency on disposable plastic bottles and packaging for local residents.

According to Tripadvisor, Bali is considered one of the best travel destinations in the world. In 2024, tourism in the Indonesian province increased by more than 20% from the previous year, according to Bali Management Villas.

Tourists expressed concern on the r/Bali subreddit following the announcement of the plastic bottle ban, raising concerns over the safety of the tap water. However, one commenter was quick to clarify the new policy.

"They're not banning plastic water bottles for the public," one Reddit user wrote. "They only ban them in government institutions and schools."

Still, other commenters encouraged more eco-friendly alternatives for travelers. "Glass bottles — we were given them everywhere we stayed," one Redditor said.

Another said: "Great news!!"

Bali isn't the only place making moves toward a more sustainable future. Other parts of the world are taking similar steps. In the United States, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill banning hotels from providing personal care products in small single-use plastic bottles starting this year.

Plastic bag bans are also on the rise. California lawmakers recently passed legislation that will only allow grocery stores to offer paper bags at checkout.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, plastic waste generated in the U.S. mostly consists of containers and packaging, including single-use products. Keeping the general rules of recycling in mind can help reduce plastic pollution and increase recycling rates.

