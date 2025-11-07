Officials authorize gargantuan project that will transform power grid: 'It's been ... years since we've seen a project of this size'

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has approved two monumental energy projects.

The Badger Hollow Wind Project and the Whitewater Solar Project will generate enough energy to power a total of over 50,000 homes, WPR reported.

They are onshore projects run by private companies, and Chelsea Chandler, Clean Wisconsin's climate, energy, and air program director, says: "Generally speaking, it's a lot easier to permit an onshore wind project than offshore."

Offshore projects are more susceptible to federal intervention, as seen with the nearly completed project off the coast of Rhode Island that the Trump administration put a stop to in the summer of 2025, as reported by NPR. Other offshore wind farms, such as one planned for Brooklyn, New York, have faced similar threats but then had the bans lifted.

As wind farms continue to develop worldwide — from Kazakhstan to the U.K. to Egypt — their technology continues to advance, making these energy-saving facilities even more productive.

Not only will these initiatives harness more sustainable energy, lower energy costs, and help stabilize the area's power grid, but they'll also provide hundreds of jobs for nearby people. Invenergy says the wind farm will create 200 jobs, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Clean Wisconsin says the 180-megawatt solar project will also create hundreds of construction jobs.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Solar energy remains an integral part of combating a reliance on dirty energy sources such as coal and gas.

While projects like this create enormous change, individuals can make a difference by choosing to install solar panels on their own homes, reducing their energy costs possibly to $0. EnergySage helps homeowners vet local installers, which can save them up to $10,000.

Going solar also makes using electric appliances like heat pumps much more affordable. Mitsubishi makes a variety of heat pumps and can help people decide which is right for their needs.

Chandler struck a note of optimism about Wisconsin's two exciting projects, saying: "It's been 14 years since we've seen a project of this size. We expect that there will be more similar projects that will be proposed, and that's really important."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.