Video sparks backlash after revealing stunning details of world's longest private yacht: 'Some people live in a world with money to burn'

With a TikTok video meant to show off the capabilities of the longest megayacht in the world, Ira Waldman (@WaldmanMedia) sparked a heated discussion about wealth and pollution accountability.

#gigayachta#superyacht ♬ original sound - Waldman Media @waldmanmedia Hard to imagine a yacht that big hitting that speed! The 590-foot (180.65-meter) superyacht Azzam, delivered by Lürssen in 2013, remains the longest private yacht in the world. Commissioned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late President of the United Arab Emirates, Azzam was designed to combine size, speed, and elegance. Following Sheikh Khalifa's passing in 2022, ownership is believed to have transferred to his successor, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the current Emir of Abu Dhabi. Designed by Nauta Yachts with interiors by Christophe Leoni, Azzam features a sleek steel hull and aluminum superstructure, encompassing seven decks and a gross tonnage of 13,136 GT. Her propulsion system includes two gas turbines and two diesel engines, delivering a combined 94,000 horsepower through four pump-jets, enabling a top speed of over 30 knots—remarkable for a yacht of her size. The yacht accommodates up to 36 guests and a crew of 60. Notable features include a 29-meter-long main salon free of support pillars, a bulletproof master suite, and a missile defense system. Azzam's construction was completed in a record time of less than three years from keel laying to delivery, underscoring Lürssen's engineering prowess. Valued at approximately $600 million, Azzam exemplifies the pinnacle of luxury yacht design and construction. #megayac #megayacht

The megayacht in question is Azzam, a $600 million megayacht measuring almost 600 feet in length. It can accommodate "30 guests in 15 suites and is run by a crew of 80," the creator said.

Azzam runs on 94,000 horsepower — from twin 12,000-horsepower diesel engines, twin gas turbines, and four water jets — allowing the boat to travel over 30 knots, or 35 mph.

The propulsion systems burn 13 tons of fuel per hour, which costs $25,205, according to the TikToker.

"Who do you think can afford a fuel bill like that?" Waldman asked.

"If you can afford a yacht like that, you can definitely afford the fuel cost," one user answered.

This and other megayachts consume dirty fuel, which releases a significant amount of harmful pollution. According to Fortune, the world's top 300 superyachts emit almost 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, which is more than what many countries produce.

"But my diesel truck is the problem," one commenter wrote.

"And I can't have a plastic straw," another user added.

"Some people live in a world with money to burn," someone else said.

Private travel accommodations such as megayachts and private jets consume a disproportionate amount of natural resources compared to the number of people they serve. Those who use these resources at their leisure shoulder little to no responsibility for their environmental impacts, which contributes to rising global temperatures and increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events.

It forces the average consumer to question whether their individual efforts to curb harmful pollution matter at all.

They do.

Reducing food waste, for example, can cut back on the emission of harmful gases such as methane. Food loss and waste account for 8-10% of annual global gas pollution and $1 trillion in losses, according to the United Nations.

These wins matter — especially in communities that bear the brunt of the environmental consequences of daily actions.

