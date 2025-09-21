Postal service unveils game-changing upgrade to parcel delivery: 'It's a meaningful step forward'

The impact could be immediate.

If you live in Australia, your next Amazon order could come in an EV.

Australia Post is launching its largest electric van trial to date, as the postal service has added 36 new Mercedes-Benz eVito electric vans to its delivery fleet. This move aims to slash emissions and reduce city noise while maintaining the fast, reliable service Australia depends on.

With a 60 kWh battery and an efficient 85kW electric motor, the eVito is tailor-made for stop-and-go urban routes.

These vans are set to exceed their official 261-kilometer (162-mile) range during typical low-speed delivery days thanks to regenerative braking.

The pilot is designed to confirm those real-world benefits while expanding on Australia Post's existing electric vehicle fleet of over 5,000 EVs. The fleet includes thousands of three-wheeled delivery vehicles, e-bikes, and electric motorcycles.

The impact for Australians could be immediate. Increased electric van use means cleaner air on busy city streets, quieter neighborhoods, and fewer greenhouse gases.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

The noise pollution created by typical large delivery vehicles will be drastically reduced. Noise pollution, especially from gas-guzzling vans, creates problems for humans and other animals, as it disrupts sleep and raises stress levels.

In short, this electric-van rollout directly reduces greenhouse-gas emissions by replacing internal-combustion engine vehicles with clean, battery-powered alternatives. By shifting away from fuel-intensive delivery trucks, Australia Post will make a meaningful contribution to cutting planet-warming pollution while lowering the resource demands tied to producing and burning fossil fuels.

"It's a meaningful step forward as we continue building a modern, sustainable delivery network that meets the evolving needs of our customers while reducing our environmental impact," said Richard Pittard, Australia Post's Chief Sustainability Officer, to Electrek.co.

By investing in electric vans, Australia Post joins a growing list of organizations like UPS, FedEx, and DHL that are cutting emissions while keeping packages moving.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.