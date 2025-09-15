Auto expert predicts 'carmageddon' ahead of big EV price changes — plus, 3 other auto stories to know this week

"I could see U.S. [market share] dropping well below 4%."

Tesla had a wild summer ride, we're getting a peek at Audi's new EV future, Formula 1 is (sort of) embracing electric vehicles — here's all that, plus the other news you need to know about clean machines now.

An electric 'Carmageddon' may be approaching

The fast-approaching end of the federal EV tax credit may have boosted sales — Cox Automotive reported that the surge in demand propelled EVs' market share in August to almost 10%, with sales up a staggering 20% year over year for the month — but others predict that when it vanishes, the EV market will collapse.

iSeeCars.com analyst Karl Brauer told Yahoo Finance, "I could see U.S. [market share] dropping well below 4% immediately after the Sept. 30 incentive goes away and maybe settling in the beginning of 2026 around 4%." That would be under half of what it is now.

Inside Tesla's rollercoaster European sales month

Let's start with the bad news for Elon Musk: Tesla registrations in Sweden plummeted by an unreal 84% in August (compared to last August), while France saw a drop of almost half (a change of 47.3%), according to GlobalData.

Things were a lot more positive in EV-mad Norway, where registrations rose by a healthy 21.3%, and in Portugal (an increase of 28.7%). The news from Spain is even better: subsidies of around $8,000 saw sales go up by 161%.

Audi's stunning new concept vehicle is something to marvel at

Audi's two-seater Concept C roadster is causing a lot of excitement at a time when we really need some startling EV designs to recapture the excitement and potential of electric vehicles.

The design is unmistakably Audi, and fans of the company's two sports cars (neither currently in production), TT and R8, are already gushing about it and its uninhibitedly taut and extreme proportions on the exterior. Inside, the rearview mirror is a cheeky fake (it works, but it's not a real mirror; it's a screen that displays footage from rear cameras).

Another novelty: the roof is removable, turning it into a wonderfully appealing topless joy ride.

Mercedes is using EVs for Formula 1

Formula 1 racing is a petrol-head's nirvana, but EVs have earned a place in one of the least environmentally friendly sports in the world. Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS is now using EV trucks to transport the racecars.

The Mercedes-Benz Trucks eActros 600 can manage more than 300 miles per charge and is capable of recharging from 20% to 80% in 25 minutes, according to EV Magazine.

