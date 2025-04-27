Shocking photo from airport sparks backlash over luxury display: 'Some people just have entirely too much money'

"There are over 520 private jets parked at Augusta Airport."

A Redditor on r/golf shared a shocking screenshot showing private jets parked at a Georgia airport for the Masters golf tournament.

"There are over 520 private jets parked at Augusta Airport," the Redditor wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The airport's runway is packed with private planes, and that's only counting the ones that are parked. Flight tracker Radar Atlas "tracked over 2,100 private flights in and out of the Augusta area — including almost 500 on Wednesday," Business Insider reported.

Augusta Regional Airport isn't usually this busy, but Masters week brings with it nearly five times the normal traffic — meaning "an entire runway is shut down to cater for parked private jets," according to Golf Monthly.

Tens of thousands of guests from across the country arrive in Augusta to watch around 100 golfers play in the Masters tournament, held each year during the first full week of April. And it's not just the Masters — the Super Bowl, Cannes Film Festival, World Economic Forum, and FIFA World Cup also see hundreds or thousands of private flights in and out of their respective locales.

In general, planes aren't necessarily the biggest concern for anti-pollution advocates. Instead, nearly 75 percent of transportation-driven planet-heating pollution comes from road vehicles, like cars and trucks, according to Our World in Data.

Private planes, however, are a problem, and that's because their carbon output per passenger is extremely high. A study by Transport and Environment found that private jets are anywhere from five to 14 times more polluting per passenger than commercial planes. They're even worse in comparison to trains, emitting 50 times as much pollution for one private flight as a train ride.

Commenters were frustrated with the jet owners' blatant disregard for their carbon footprint — and the enablement from the local airport.

"Used to work for an aviation fuel company," one user said. "Masters week was insane for sales at that airport. In addition to the fees they charge just for landing there."

"Some people just have entirely too much money," another Redditor wrote.

