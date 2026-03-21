Tesla owner shares dashcam footage after driver uses dangerous tactic to overtake their car

"That guy wasn't even in his lane while passing; he was clipped into yours."

A Redditor's dashcam footage got attention after it showed a white Audi making a reckless pass on their electric vehicle at night.

The clip captured the Audi trailing close behind at high speed on a dark road before it moved into the adjacent lane to get around the EV. As it passed, the car slipped into the EV driver's lane, coming within inches of a sideswipe. (Click here to view footage if embed does not appear.)

To make matters worse, the Audi driver appeared to be traveling with just one working headlight, making the whole situation that much more dangerous.

"Guess I wasn't fast enough for that AH," the poster wrote. "For the record, I was driving above speed limit and passing vehicles, didn't have much chance to let him pass me before he pulled that stunt."

This kind of aggressive behavior around EV drivers and others keeps showing up online. While we don't know the reason for this Audi driver's troubling behavior, road rage and intimidation can push people away from making the switch to the cleaner rides, and that has real consequences for local air quality. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, meaning cleaner air in the neighborhoods where EV drivers live and breathe.

Some critics raise concerns about the environmental cost of mining materials for EV batteries and the energy needed to charge them. But research by institutions such as Argonne National Laboratory has found that EVs produce less pollution over their lifetimes than gas-powered vehicles. And as the electric grid shifts toward cleaner energy sources, that difference keeps growing.

Commenters had plenty to say about the Audi driver.

"That guy wasn't even in his lane while passing; he was clipped into yours. Maniac behavior," one person wrote.

"The car behind you was driving recklessly and absolutely should not have passed you like they did," another commenter added.

A third had a sharp take on the busted headlight, saying, "If you can't afford both headlights, you 100% can't afford a speeding ticket."

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