Report exposes $28 trillion in damage tied to five powerful companies: 'The veil of plausible deniability doesn't exist anymore'

Heat-trapping pollution from dirty fuel companies caused an estimated $28 trillion in global economic damages from extreme heat alone between 1991 and 2020, and scientists say there's no longer room for denial.

What's happening?

In a study published in the journal Nature, researchers at Dartmouth College used peer-reviewed methods to link pollution from 111 major fossil fuel companies to rising global temperatures and climate-related damages over a period of three decades.

As CBS News detailed, the study found that about a third of the total $28 trillion in damages could be traced to just five companies: Saudi Aramco ($2.05 trillion); Gazprom ($2 trillion); Chevron ($1.98 trillion); ExxonMobil ($1.91 trillion); and BP ($1.45 trillion).

Researchers used computer simulations to model how the planet's temperature would have changed without pollution from each company, using emissions figures from the Carbon Majors database.

They then connected each company's contribution to global temperature changes to economic losses caused by extreme heat — such as impacts on crops, public health, and infrastructure.

"The veil of plausible deniability doesn't exist anymore scientifically," said Justin Mankin, co-author of the study. "We can actually trace harms back to major emitters."

While lawsuits against dirty fuel companies over climate damages have struggled in court, scientists say this research makes the connection between corporate pollution and climate harm clearer than ever before.

Why are these findings important?

Assigning dollar amounts to corporate pollution helps make the impact more tangible — and harder for companies to dismiss. It also means big polluters could be held liable for the damages caused by their contribution to the planet's overheating.

Extreme heat is only one of the many consequences of rising global temperatures, meaning the true cost is probably even higher than the study's estimate.

Human-driven changes in climate have been linked by many studies to more intense extreme weather events such as hurricanes, droughts, and wildfires — all of which cause costly destruction.

For homeowners and businesses, it's becoming more difficult to get insurance, especially in high-risk areas, and some insurance companies are canceling coverage or pulling out of markets altogether.

With public support growing for stronger climate action, connecting polluters directly to the damages they cause could help strengthen legal cases and support people and businesses who have been affected. It could also encourage companies to do more to reduce their carbon pollution.

What's being done about holding polluters accountable?

Around the world, individuals and governments are filing lawsuits against major companies to recover costs associated with the overheating planet. Out of 68 cases so far, 70% have been filed since the Paris Agreement in 2015, according to Zero Carbon Analytics.

Governments are taking steps like taxing companies based on the pollution they generate, proposing reparations to countries disproportionately affected, and requiring more corporate transparency on environmental impacts.

At the same time, consumers can drive change by supporting clean energy options, such as solar and wind power, voting for pro-climate candidates, and supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

