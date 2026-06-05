Watchdog finds asbestos in children's sand kits still sold on Amazon and TikTok

"It is outrageous that online marketplaces are selling products which may expose children to asbestos."

A consumer watchdog says it found asbestos in two children's sand kits that were still being sold through major retailers and online marketplaces in the U.K.

The finding comes as potentially dangerous products continue to be available to shoppers even after recalls have been issued.

What's happening?

Which? says two children's sand art kits have been withdrawn from sale after testing detected tremolite asbestos in the sand.

The watchdog says one product was a Montessori-style sand tray listed on Amazon Marketplace and TikTok Shop. The other was a GL Style Sand Bottle Art Heart or Stars set from Asda that also appeared to be listed by private sellers on eBay.

The Montessori-style kit reportedly remained available on Amazon and TikTok Shop until May, even though the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) had already recalled it in March. The OPSS has since updated its recall notice to name those platforms.

The OPSS has issued more than 39 notices since November involving asbestos-tainted sand products. The sand is thought to have been sourced from quarries in China that contain naturally occurring asbestos.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why does it matter?

The products were marketed to children as creative, hands-on learning tools. Which? says they may have exposed families to a carcinogenic substance that is banned from sale in the U.K., even in trace amounts.

Asbestos can become airborne when disturbed, and the International Agency for Research on Cancer says every form is carcinogenic to people.

The products were sold through retailers and online marketplaces, including third-party listings, even after noticed had been issued, according to the watchdog group.

"Seemingly innocent items like toys and craft kits can have serious health consequences if there are not proper checks to make sure they comply with safety laws," said Head of Consumer Rights Policy Sue Davies.

What's being done?

The OPSS has issued and updated recall notices, while retailers say they are removing affected products.

Amazon said it is removing all items in the category while it investigates. Asda issued a full recall after learning the product had failed testing and told customers to stop using it and return it for a refund, and eBay said it removed the identified listings and is carrying out additional sweeps. TikTok said the product had already been removed from TikTok Shop.

Which? is also calling for stronger regulation. Davies said the rules governing online marketplaces are too limited and that the government should move more quickly on legislation requiring platforms to prevent, identify, and remove dangerous products.

"It is outrageous that online marketplaces are selling products which may expose children to asbestos," Davies said. "The longer the government delays taking action, the greater the risk that more dangerous products will reach consumers."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.